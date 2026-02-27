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Lessons from Building a 100+ Agent Swarm in Web3

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byJohn P@johnpphd

15 years teaching CS and math, now building AI agent swarms for Web3.

February 27th, 2026
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John P
    byJohn P@johnpphd

    15 years teaching CS and math, now building AI agent swarms for Web3.

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Why I Decided to Build 100+ AI Agents for Web3

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John P HackerNoon profile picture
John P@johnpphd

15 years teaching CS and math, now building AI agent swarms for Web3.

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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#software-engineering#ai-agent#web3#defi#ai-agents-for-web3#vibe-coding#hackernoon-top-story

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