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AI “Vibe Coding” Speeds Developers Up — But at What Cost?

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byRidwan Sassman@ridwansassman

AI Solution Archtiect

February 19th, 2026
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Ridwan Sassman@ridwansassman

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TOPICS

machine-learning#vibe-coding#ai-code-generation#github-copilot-productivity#ai-coding-assistants#technical-debt-in-software#ai-hallucinations-in-code#llm-code-hallucination-risks#secure-ai-code-generation

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