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XColdPro Cold Wallet Storage Earns a 52 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building Hardware-Agnostic Cold

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@b.messier_jkaorgmg

March 24th, 2026
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tech-stories#proof-of-usefulness-hackathon#hackernoon-hackathon#security#cold-storage#crypto-security#web3#crypto-wallet-security#xcoldpro

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