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The State Machine That Saved a National Payment System (and What I Learned Building It)

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byAbgar Simonean@abgarsimonean

Passionate and pragmatic Software Engineer at the intersection of backend, data engineering, and developer tooling.

March 24th, 2026
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Abgar Simonean
    byAbgar Simonean@abgarsimonean

    Passionate and pragmatic Software Engineer at the intersection of backend, data engineering, and developer tooling.

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Abgar Simonean@abgarsimonean

Passionate and pragmatic Software Engineer at the intersection of backend, data engineering, and developer tooling.

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TOPICS

programming#software-architecture#spring-framework#fintech#state-machines#distributed-systems#platform-engineering#event-driven-architecture#transaction-processing

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