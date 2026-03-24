191 reads
The State Machine That Saved a National Payment System (and What I Learned Building It)
by
March 24th, 2026
byAbgar Simonean@abgarsimonean
Passionate and pragmatic Software Engineer at the intersection of backend, data engineering, and developer tooling.
Story's Credibility
About Author
Passionate and pragmatic Software Engineer at the intersection of backend, data engineering, and developer tooling.
Comments
TOPICS
Related Stories
XColdPro Cold Wallet Storage Earns a 52 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building Hardware-Agnostic Cold
@b.messier_jkaorgmg
Mar 24, 2026
XColdPro Cold Wallet Storage Earns a 52 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building Hardware-Agnostic Cold
@b.messier_jkaorgmg
Mar 24, 2026