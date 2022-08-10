Learning Experience Design: Thinking Beyond Modules and Training Sessions

Learning experience design (LXD) is the process of developing learning experiences that enable learners to accomplish their desired learning outcomes in a human-centered and goal-oriented manner. Designers combine learner needs with the learning environment to develop captivating content that engages the audience, tells a story, and leaves a lasting impression. They accomplish this by leading a troupe of performers, including user experience designers (UX), user interface designers (UI), visual/sensory designers, and interaction designers, who are tasked with wowing a sold-out crowd.

By 2032 I want to educated 100 out of school children in Nigeria using music, literacy and technology.



People react to and learn from their experiences. Learning experience design helps us think beyond modules and training sessions and instead develop "experiences" for our students. It helps us accept the fact that this is the user's period and prepares us to cater to their requirements.

Table of Contents:

What is a learning experience design Who is Learning experience designers What does a learning experience designer do? Learning experience design vs. Instructional design Elements of Learning Experience Design Strategy Requirements Structure Interaction Feedback & Data A simplified approach to Learning Experience Design. Analysis Design Implementation & Evaluation The Impact of Learning Experience Design on Education.

What is learning experience design?

Learning experience design (LX Design) is the process of developing learning experiences that enable learners to accomplish their desired learning outcomes in a human-centered and goal-oriented manner. It is the combination of three concepts: Learning, Experience & Design.



According to six marbles, "Instructional design, educational pedagogy, neurology, social sciences, design thinking, and UI/UX" are all combined in Learning Experience Design (LXD).





LxD is an interdisciplinary approach to creating learning experiences, which were previously referred to as classes.

Who is a learning experience designer

A learning experience designer's job is to make sure that the educational program in place at their company is optimized to be learner-centered. Learning experience designers provide strategic direction to leaders and curriculum makers in order to influence the learner experience and ensure that each person has the best learning experience possible.





Learning Experience Designers (LxD`s) combine learner needs with the learning environment to develop captivating content that engages the audience, tells a story, and leaves a lasting impression. They accomplish this by leading a troupe of performers, including user experience designers (UX), user interface designers (UI), visual/sensory designers, and interaction designers, who are all tasked with wowing a sold-out crowd.

What does a learning experience designer do?

No two schools or businesses are alike, and no two students are alike. Keeping this in mind, each learning experience designer's experience will vary depending on their workplace. Regardless, some aspects of the job will be the same no matter where you work. Here are some of the areas where learning experience designers might concentrate their efforts during the day.



Influence the learner's experience.



A big part of a learning experience designer's job will be to give strategic direction in order to improve the learner experience.

To guarantee that they deliver the most accurate and actionable advice on how to improve the learner experience, they must have a strong understanding of learner expectations and effective teaching strategies.





Work closely with the executive team.



In a school, a learning experience designer collaborates with teachers. As a strategic advisor, the learning experience designer uses empathy-based design principles to assist in the creation of learning solutions. In K-12 and higher education contexts, most learning experience designers work with textbooks chosen by teachers and suggest learning experiences based on that curriculum.

Learning experience designers on the corporate side may be heavily involved in examining the present learning environment for employees or consumers, as well as defining and building novel ways to offer learning in a way that serves today's learners.





Innovation



New learners necessitate new learning methods. Gamifying the learning process could entail focusing the learning experience on the person. Perhaps it entails devising novel bite-sized and web-based learning experiences.

What role does video play? What can be done to make education more participatory and personalized? These are the kinds of concerns that learning experience designers must ponder as they investigate new innovative ways to deliver learning experiences to each individual student.

Learning Experience Designers vs. Instructional Designers

The objective of instructional design is "instruction" for learners who consume content. Learning Experience Design, on the other hand, is primarily concerned with addressing learners' requirements through a holistic approach that incorporates cognitive science, user experience design (UX), the learning environment, and instructional design.

Elements of Learning Experience Design

As an LxD you need a strategy; you need to identify the requirements, then develop a structure, identify the means of interaction, and finally document and review feedback and data.





Strategy





Understanding the needs and goals of your learners, as well as the course, school, or organization, should be the foundation of your overall plan. A learning experience's purpose is to gain new skills and knowledge in order to improve or develop existing skills, both of which can lead to better chances.





This is why it's critical to have measurable objectives and a comprehensive strategy in place to identify what constitutes success.





Requirements





To better position yourself to identify the content and functional requirements required to meet those objectives, you need first develop explicit learning objectives.





Gathering requirements will assist you in determining your students' needs. They'll also assist you in determining the important methods, logistics, themes, and activities required to create a successful and interesting learning experience.





The content distribution platform, course developers and designers, course materials, and support are all considered in the functional requirements. The only way to provide the groundwork for an engaging and successful learning experience is to meet the prerequisites.





Structure





When it comes to creating courses, having a solid structure is crucial. To make content useable, it must be properly organized, which means it must be planned and structured in a logical and relevant way for the learner.





To do so, you must first comprehend how distinct topics relate to one another from the perspective of the learner, the order in which they typically occur, and the sorts of information or abilities that will be built upon one another. This, like UX, necessitates constant interaction with students and subject matter experts throughout the development process.





Engaging with students will also aid in the application of structure to the functional requirements.



Interaction





The design of the course content—activities, dialogues, lectures, and resources that make up the learning experience—is referred to as interaction.





Learning experience designers concentrate on defining how learners access and engage with topics, information, and skills in this phase.



To establish how learners will relate to the content, it's critical to have a comprehensive understanding of their experiences and viewpoints.





In order to become successful in those capabilities, your learners should be able to apply their newly taught talents to both hypothetical and real-world challenges.





This will assist current and future businesses in seeing the value of investing in their employees, as well as learners in appreciating the value of the education they are paying for.



Data and feedback





Here you'll concentrate on how learners' progress will be tracked and analyzed.

It's critical to employ tools and methods that accurately assess the learner's skill level in order to acquire valuable feedback and analytics. You should also make sure that each learner's progress is reported to them in a way that provides positive and actionable feedback.





Remember that one of your courses' main goals is to motivate and encourage your students to keep improving their skills.

A simplified approach to Learning Experience Design

A simplified approach to LxD is Analysis, Design, Implementation & Evaluation.





LxDs guide their team to do a thorough examination of the learning environment, target audience, and problem that the learning is attempting to solve (skills deficits? communication issues?), lack of understanding of diversity? ), learner expectations, and the appropriate delivery tool for learners (face-to-face, hands-on, blended learning).





Design





Following the analysis, LxDs go on to the D in LxD: design. This is where they set learning objectives, write outline after outline, write scripts, choose the user interface and environment (web-based? LMS? gamification? mLearning? ), plan time frames, and construct course progression and assessment methodologies. The team is now ready to construct prototypes and begin development after the analysis!





Implementation & Evaluation





Having quantifiable goals and techniques to measure achievement is an important aspect of LxD. Good LxD uses tools to monitor progress and determine whether or not learners were able to apply the skills that the designers intended to impart. The team reviews whether they fulfilled the goals set in the analysis phase based on that feedback and then decides whether to move on, make a few tweaks, or start over. It is an iterative procedure to achieve good LxD.

The Impact of Learning Experience Design on Education.

Learning experience design is a crucial component of education as it transitions from a read-and-remember period to one of thinking, innovating, and creating. Learning experience designers are assisting education in serving its goal for society while taking into account current changes.





Learning experience designers are bringing attention to the concept that education is designed to evolve and progress and that no two classes can or should be developed in the same way.





It highlights the importance of a diverse group of specialists in the creation of classes and learning sessions. For learning to take place, educational facilities require more than just teachers; to grow and succeed, they require a diverse and vibrant human capital.

More in Learning Experience Design



