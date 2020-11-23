Learn How To Use Webhooks By Connecting NodeJS, IFTTT and Twitter

Senior Software Engineer
Learn how webhooks work and put together a simple Webhook integration with Node, IFTTT and Twitter in under an hour.
In this guide, you’ll learn what webhooks are and how they work. You’ll then put together a simple Webhook integration for IFTTT and Twitter, using Node and a simple Express app.
Webhooks are like APIs in reverse. With an API, you make requests to an API provider. Webhooks reverse this flow.
Instead of you making a request to the API provider, the Webhook provider makes a request to you. Your code receives the request, then does something with it. Examples of webhook requests would be Stripe sending you a notification you about a new payment or IFTTT sending you a notification of a new tweet from your Twitter account.
This diagram shows a quick high level overview of how webhooks work
Clone the source from Github:
git clone
https://github.com/cipher-code/express-api-webhook-example.git
Then run
to set up the project.
npm install
Open up
. It should look something like this:
app.js
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const port = 3000;
const bodyParser = require('body-parser');
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.post('/tweeted', (request, response) => {
const { body } = request;
console.log(body.tweet);
});
app.listen(port, () => {
console.log(`Express api/webhook app listening at http://localhost:${port}`);
});
This is a very basic express.js application with a single
endpoint which will take tweet text from the request and log it to the console. Its basically the express.js hello world example but with a different endpoint.
/tweeted
The top parts of the code where you see all of the
statements are importing express and setting up the dependencies.
require()
This part of the code allows express to parse requests in JSON format. We are going to configure IFTTT to send us requests in this format.
const bodyParser = require('body-parser');
app.use(bodyParser.json());
Down the bottom,
starts node's internal web server, which will listen at
app.listen()
http://localhost:3000
.
Run
to start the app and you'll see output like this:
npm start
Head over to IFTTT. If you don’t yet have an account, sign up.
Log in and click create in the top right hand corner
Then next to if this, click Add
Search for twitter, then click on Twitter
Click “New tweet by you”
Click “Create Trigger”
Next to then that, click Add
Search for webhooks, then click Webhooks
Click make a web request
You’ll now see a form like this
You can see that there is a field for URL. This is where IFTTT will send the webhook request to.
You may remember that when you started the app, it gave you a URL of
. If you are new to webhooks, you might think you could enter in
http://localhost:3000
into this URL field.
http://localhost:3000/tweeted
However, this will not work. This is because your
is only visible to your machine. IFTTT can't see it. You need to have your app running with a Public URL. You could deploy your code to a remote server and get a public URL that way, but that would take alot of time to set up and configure and you want to learn webhooks in less than an hour, right?.
localhost
To get a public URL quickly, we can use
, a simple tool I’ve built which will create a public URL that will forward requests via a tunnel to your local machine. Head over to https://expose.sh/install and follow the instructions for your operating system. Copy and paste the appropriate code shown into the terminal for Linux/Mac OS X or download the zipped
expose
file for Windows.
exe
The app is running on port
. To get a public URL you need to run expose
3000
(or expose followed by the port number your app is running on).
3000
Expose will then generate a public URL for you
In the URL field, enter in the URL starting with
, followed by
https://
into the URL field. So that will be
/tweeted
.
https://<your generated subdomain>.expose.sh/tweeted
Select
for the Method.
POST
For Content Type, select
.
application/json
In the Body field, copy and paste this text:
{"tweet": "<<<{{UserName}}>>> tweeted <<<{{Text}}>>>"}
The filled form should look something the image below. Click “Create Action” at the bottom once you’ve verified all the settings are entered in. Make sure they are all correct, especially the Method (
) and Content Type (
POST
). Otherwise the app may ignore IFTTT's webhook requests.
application/json
On the next screen, click “Finish”
Now click “Settings” to view the settings of your new IFTTT applet. Keep the settings page open in a tab, you’ll come back to it later.
Then make a tweet
Normally IFTTT can take up to an hour to poll for new tweets, but were going to give it a kick since we don’t want to wait for that long. Go back to the settings page you opened in a tab earlier, then click “Check Now”. This will trigger IFTTT to check for new tweets and send a webhook notification to your application with the new tweet you just made.
If you’ve followed everything correctly, you should now see the tweet logged to the console.
Now you’re all set 😀.
Now that you’ve set up your first webhook integration, you could expand on this further. The IFTTT Twitter integration supports sending notifications for things like retweets of your tweets and other useful stuff. There are also thousands of IFTTT triggers you can plug into “If This” for everything from weather information to Facebook. You could set your smart bulb to switch on at dusk, make your smart sprinkler water your lawn based when it hasn’t rained and lots of other cool stuff.
Here is the video version of this guide, where I put everything together and show a working demo at the end
Previously published at https://dev.to/ciphercode/learn-webhooks-in-under-an-hour-with-node-ifttt-and-twitter-5c15
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.