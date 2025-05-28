117 reads

Leadership Success Story of Pratik Mayur Parekh's DoorDash ETA Transformation

by
bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 28th, 2025
featured image - Leadership Success Story of Pratik Mayur Parekh's DoorDash ETA Transformation
    Speed
    Voice
Sanya Kapoor
← Previous

How Prem Kothandaraman Helped Zynga Attract 1M New Players

Up Next →

How Sachin Shinde Slashed Sales Planning Time by 88% Using Azure

About Author

Sanya Kapoor HackerNoon profile picture
Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#doordash-eta-transformation#pratik-mayur-parekh#real-time-machine-learning#food-delivery-optimization#routing-engine#fraud-detection-platform#kafka-flink-architecture#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives

Related Stories