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How Prem Kothandaraman Helped Zynga Attract 1M New Players

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 28th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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gaming#zynga-monetization#prem-nishanth-kothandaraman#in-game-currency-system#mobile-game-revenue#gaming-user-engagement#game-design-strategy#words-with-friends-update#good-company

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