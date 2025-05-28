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How Sachin Shinde Slashed Sales Planning Time by 88% Using Azure

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 28th, 2025
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TOPICS

management#sales-planning-automation#cloud-native-architecture#sachin-shinde#azure-enterprise-platform#microservices-sales-system#crm-integration#workflow-optimization#good-company

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