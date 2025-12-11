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Leader or No Leader, That is the Question

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byChristophe Normand@chris127

What if a few lines of code can fix it all?

December 11th, 2025
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Christophe Normand@chris127

What if a few lines of code can fix it all?

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web3#bitcoin#leadership#autonomous-systems#management-and-leadership#web3#blockchain#o-international#good-company

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