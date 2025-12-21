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Global Debt Crisis: Why Blockchain May Be the Path to a Clean Financial Reset

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byChristophe Normand@chris127

What if a few lines of code can fix it all?

December 21st, 2025
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Christophe Normand@chris127

What if a few lines of code can fix it all?

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web3#blockchain-use-case#global-debt-crisis#decentralized-finance#future-of-money#cryptocurrency#crypto-ubi#o-blockchain#good-company

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