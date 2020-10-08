Lawyer Turned Full-Stack Ruairidh Wynne-McHardy Talks AI in 2020

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
When he's not working for a Google-backed startup in the AI space, Ruairidh Wynne-McHardy from the UK writes coding tutorials and courses - the former of which earned a nomination for a 2020 Noonie. After the ad break: we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Ruairidh.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Graphql
I'm a former lawyer turned full-stack engineer.
I work mostly with JavaScript and am currently writing a course on GraphQL!
I work for a Google-backed startup in the AI space, helping automate aspects of property management.
In my spare time, I love writing tutorials, and making small side-projects.
I'm most excited about how the barriers to entry in tech are becoming lower and lower.
When I first started to code, I had to do so from an old book I found in my house.
Now, you can go onto Hacker Noon, YouTube, or so many other places and get high quality content for free.
There's never been a better time to enter a field which provides you the opportunity to make a real impact.
I worry about the double-edged nature of technology and how what we work on can be misused.
Particularly in areas such as AI.
I don't think you ever know what the true impact of advice can be, so I have no idea what my most useful advice has been! That said, I try to encourage people to always try something, even when they're not sure.
I worked from home anyway so was fortunate in that I had a good setup for that. I've had the opportunity to slow down a bit and try to appreciate some of the things I have at home, and enjoy time with my partner.
Tech education for young people in disadvantaged areas.
The opportunities for individuals could be enormous, and the societal benefit from subsequent companies and inventions would be worth every penny of investment.
Nobody will convince me that I'm a bad dancer.
Josh Comeau writes amazing code!
I'm about to start playing around with Rust, it looks like a lot of fun to work with.
