Latest IT Technologies and Trends in 2022

There is a strong trend toward public cloud solutions, not only for development and testing but also for mission-critical workloads in production. AI elements in self-learning, self-deciding, and self-repairing systems, such as Chatbots and Roboadvisor, are increasingly finding their way into businesses. There is also a trend toward protocols other than pure blockchains such as IOTA, a digital payment system, or the Lightning Network, which pioneered off-chain transactions in the bitcoin environment.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence will progress from a niche technology to a widespread enterprise application. There is a very broad range of possible application fields here, ranging from customer relations to business process optimization. AI has an impact on almost all business segments and processes.

**

**

Automation of Robotic Processes (RPA)

A subset of AI that is on the rise in 2019 is the automation of simple, manual workflows based on a set of rules. AI elements in self-learning, self-deciding, and self-repairing systems, such as Chatbots and Roboadvisor, are increasingly finding their way into businesses. RPA is a topic that has the potential to improve business efficiency. There is also a shift in business process outsourcing (BPO) here, which is increasingly being replaced by automation.

**

**

ICS and IoT Security (Industrial Control Systems)

For many years, security has been one of the most pressing concerns for IT managers. Because of the growing IoT networking of manufacturing facilities, devices, and machines, security concerns are becoming increasingly important. This increases the likelihood of external attacks. It is not only about asset protection, but also about detecting attacks and damage, as well as regulatory issues such as reporting requirements. It is critical to develop company-wide security strategies in this situation.

**

**

Individual software development

This was once regarded as a problem child, making it difficult to maintain applications that were extremely costly to operate. Many businesses today run custom digitization projects in order to differentiate themselves from competitors through innovation. PaaS platforms are used in the development. Non-programmers can also create simple applications using low-code platforms.

**

**

Open Technology-Based Ecosystems





With digitization comes a new trend toward openness via Open API, Open Data, and Open Innovation. Open systems and environments serve as the foundation for new eco-systems that provide and develop innovative services and solutions.

**

**

Cloud computing

There is a strong trend toward public cloud solutions, not only for development and testing but also for mission-critical workloads in production. For starters, businesses want to establish the public cloud as a viable alternative to the data center.

**

**

Edge Computing

Edge computing is a decentralized component and a hardware issue that extends the central cloud concept. Edge computing devices can be small controllers embedded in sensors, single-board PCs near the production line, or mini-data centers. The computing power is available where it is required for analysis, which is especially important for real-time applications because otherwise the runtimes are excessively long.

**

**

Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)

The maturity of enterprise technology is increasing. There is also a trend toward protocols other than pure blockchains, such as IOTA, a digital payment system, or the Lightning Network, a protocol for scaling blockchain technologies that pioneered off-chain transactions in the bitcoin environment. There are numerous application scenarios in banking and insurance, as well as tracking and tracing in trade and goods transport.

**

**

Business Innovation Architecture

Existing IT architectures frequently fail to meet the demands for new and quickly implemented solutions. In 2019, new approaches will be required to put data at the heart of business processes and enable the loose coupling of various technologies.

**

**

Virtual Data Platforms

Companies today have a large amount of data that is stored in various silos, departments, formats, and databases. However, in order to obtain a 360-degree view of the customer, all available data must be consolidated and assembled in the required format. Virtual, shared data platforms integrate all data sources and serve as a data hub for all business processes, allowing for flexible data use.

**

**

Conclusion

Today's technology has reached a point where staying on top of the latest trends is becoming increasingly difficult. The technologies we discussed above are just a few trends that will shape the future of businesses and online interaction.

There are many contenders, so it is hard to say which will be the next big thing. In the end, you need to do some research and find out which of these technologies work best for your business. Think about updating your systems as soon as possible to gain an advantage over your competitors.







