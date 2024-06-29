Laravel Under The Hood - What Are Facades?

You've just installed a fresh Laravel application, booted it up, and got the welcome page. Like everyone else, you try to see how it's rendered, so you hop into the
web.php file and encounter this code:
<?php
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Route;
Route::get('/', function () {
return view('welcome');
});
It's obvious how we got the welcome view, but you're curious about how Laravel's router works, so you decide to dive into the code. The initial assumption is: There's a
Route class on which we're calling a static method
get(). However, upon clicking it, there is no
get() method there. So, what kind of dark magic is happening? Let's demystify this!
Please note that I stripped most of the PHPDocs and inlined the types just for simplicity, "..." refers to more code.
I strongly suggest opening your IDE and following along with the code to avoid any confusion.
Following our example, let's explore the
Route class.
<?php
namespace Illuminate\Support\Facades;
class Route extends Facade
{
// ...
protected static function getFacadeAccessor(): string
{
return 'router';
}
}
There's not much here, just the
getFacadeAccessor() method that returns the string
router. Keeping this in mind, let's move to the parent class.
<?php
namespace Illuminate\Support\Facades;
use RuntimeException;
// ...
abstract class Facade
{
// ...
public static function __callStatic(string $method, array $args): mixed
{
$instance = static::getFacadeRoot();
if (! $instance) {
throw new RuntimeException('A facade root has not been set.');
}
return $instance->$method(...$args);
}
}
Within the parent class, there are lots of methods, there isn't a
get() method though. But there is an interesting one, the
__callStatic() method. It's a magic method, invoked whenever an undefined static method, like
get() in our case, is called. Therefore, our call
__callStatic('get', ['/', Closure()]) represents what we passed when invoking
Route::get(), the route
/ and a
Closure() that returns the welcome view.
When
__callStatic() gets triggered, it first attempts to set a variable
$instance by calling
getFacadeRoot(), the
$instance holds the actual class to which the call should be forwarded, let's take a closer look, it will make sense in a bit
// Facade.php
public static function getFacadeRoot()
{
return static::resolveFacadeInstance(static::getFacadeAccessor());
}
Hey, look it is the
getFacadeAccessor() from the child class
Route, which we know returned the string
router. This
router string is then passed to
resolveFacadeInstance(), which attempts to resolve it to a class, a sort of mapping that says "What class does this string represent?" Let's see.
// Facade.php
protected static function resolveFacadeInstance($name)
{
if (isset(static::$resolvedInstance[$name])) {
return static::$resolvedInstance[$name];
}
if (static::$app) {
if (static::$cached) {
return static::$resolvedInstance[$name] = static::$app[$name];
}
return static::$app[$name];
}
}
It first checks if a static array,
$resolvedInstance, has a value set with the given
$name (which, again, is
router). If it finds a match, it just returns that value. This is Laravel caching to optimize performance a little bit. This caching occurs within a single request. If this method is called multiple times with the same argument within the same request, it uses the cached value. Let's assume it's the initial call and proceed.
It then checks if
$app is set, and
$app is an instance of the application container
// Facade.php
protected static \Illuminate\Contracts\Foundation\Application $app;
If you're curious about what an application container is, think of it as a box where your classes are stored. When you need those classes, you simply reach into that box. Sometimes, this container performs a bit of magic. Even if the box is empty, and you reach to grab a class, it will get it for you. That's a topic for another article.
Now, you might wonder, "When is
$app set?", because it needs to be, otherwise, we won't have our
$instance. This application container gets set during our application's bootstrapping process. Let's take a quick look at the
\Illuminate\Foundation\Http\Kernel class:
<?php
namespace Illuminate\Foundation\Http;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use Illuminate\Http\Response;
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Facade;
use Illuminate\Contracts\Http\Kernel as KernelContract;
// ...
class Kernel implements KernelContract
{
// ...
protected $app;
protected $bootstrappers = [
\Illuminate\Foundation\Bootstrap\LoadEnvironmentVariables::class,
\Illuminate\Foundation\Bootstrap\LoadConfiguration::class,
\Illuminate\Foundation\Bootstrap\HandleExceptions::class,
\Illuminate\Foundation\Bootstrap\RegisterFacades::class, // <- this guy
\Illuminate\Foundation\Bootstrap\RegisterProviders::class,
\Illuminate\Foundation\Bootstrap\BootProviders::class,
];
public function bootstrap(): void
{
if (! $this->app->hasBeenBootstrapped()) {
$this->app->bootstrapWith($this->bootstrappers());
}
}
}
When a request comes through, it's sent to the router. Just before that, the
bootstrap() method is invoked, which uses the
bootstrappers array to prepare the application. If you explore the
bootstrapWith() method in the
\Illuminate\Foundation\Application class, it iterates through these bootstrappers, calling their
bootstrap() method.
For simplicity, let's just focus on
\Illuminate\Foundation\Bootstrap\RegisterFacades, which we know contains a
bootstrap() method that will be invoked in
bootstrapWith()
<?php
namespace Illuminate\Foundation\Bootstrap;
use Illuminate\Contracts\Foundation\Application;
use Illuminate\Foundation\AliasLoader;
use Illuminate\Foundation\PackageManifest;
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Facade;
class RegisterFacades
{
// ...
public function bootstrap(Application $app): void
{
Facade::clearResolvedInstances();
Facade::setFacadeApplication($app); // Interested here
AliasLoader::getInstance(array_merge(
$app->make('config')->get('app.aliases', []),
$app->make(PackageManifest::class)->aliases()
))->register();
}
}
And there it is, we're setting the application container on the
Facade class using the static method
setFacadeApplication().
// RegisterFacades.php
public static function setFacadeApplication($app)
{
static::$app = $app;
}
See, we assign the
$app property that we're testing within
resolveFacadeInstance(). This answers the question; let's continue.
// Facade.php
protected static function resolveFacadeInstance($name)
{
if (isset(static::$resolvedInstance[$name])) {
return static::$resolvedInstance[$name];
}
if (static::$app) {
if (static::$cached) {
return static::$resolvedInstance[$name] = static::$app[$name];
}
return static::$app[$name];
}
}
We confirmed that
$app is set during the application bootstrapping. The next step is to check whether the resolved instance should be cached by verifying
$cached, which defaults to true. Finally, we retrieve the instance from the application container, in our case, it's like asking
static::$app['router'] to provide any class bound to the string
router.
Now, you might wonder why we access
$app like an array despite it being an instance of the application container, so an object. Well, you're right! However, the application container implements a PHP interface called
ArrayAccess, allowing array-like access. We can take a look at it to confirm this fact:
<?php
namespace Illuminate\Container;
use ArrayAccess; // <- this guy
use Illuminate\Contracts\Container\Container as ContainerContract;
class Container implements ArrayAccess, ContainerContract {
// ...
}
So, the
resolveFacadeInstance() indeed returns an instance bound to the
router string, specifically,
\Illuminate\Routing\Router. How did I know? Take a look at the
Route facade; often, you will find a PHPDoc
@see hinting at what this facade conceals or, more precisely, to what class our method calls will be proxied.
Now, back to our
__callStatic method.
<?php
namespace Illuminate\Support\Facades;
use RuntimeException;
// ...
abstract class Facade
{
// ...
public static function __callStatic(string $method, array $args): mixed
{
$instance = static::getFacadeRoot();
if (! $instance) {
throw new RuntimeException('A facade root has not been set.');
}
return $instance->$method(...$args);
}
}
We have
$instance, an object of the
\Illuminate\Routing\Router class. We test if is it set (which, in our case, is confirmed), and we directly invoke the method on it. So, we end up with.
// Facade.php
return $instance->get('/', Closure());
And now, you can confirm the
get() exists within the
\Illuminate\Routing\Router class.
<?php
namespace Illuminate\Routing;
use Illuminate\Routing\Route;
use Illuminate\Contracts\Routing\BindingRegistrar;
use Illuminate\Contracts\Routing\Registrar as RegistrarContract;
// ...
class Router implements BindingRegistrar, RegistrarContract
{
// ...
public function get(string $uri, array|string|callable|null $action = null): Route
{
return $this->addRoute(['GET', 'HEAD'], $uri, $action);
}
}
That wraps it up! Wasn't that difficult in the end? To recap, a facade returns a string that's bound to the container. For instance,
hello-world might be bound to the
HelloWorld class. When we statically invoke an undefined method on a facade,
HelloWorldFacade for example,
__callStatic() steps in.
It resolves the string registered in its
getFacadeAccessor() method to whatever is bound within the container and proxies our call to that retrieved instance. Thus, we end up with
(new HelloWorld())->method(). That's the essence of it! Still didn't click for you? Let's create our facade then!
Say we have this class:
<?php
namespace App\Http\Controllers;
class HelloWorld
{
public function greet(): string {
return "Hello, World!";
}
}
The goal is to invoke
HelloWorld::greet(). To do this, we'll bind our class to the application container. First, navigate to
AppServiceProvider.
<?php
namespace App\Providers;
use App\Http\Controllers;
use Illuminate\Support\ServiceProvider;
class AppServiceProvider extends ServiceProvider
{
public function register(): void
{
$this->app->bind('hello-world', function ($app) {
return new HelloWorld;
});
}
// ...
}
Now, whenever we request
hello-world from our application container (or the box, as I mentioned earlier), it returns an instance of
HelloWorld. What's left? Simply create a facade that returns the string
hello-world.
<?php
namespace App\Http\Facades;
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Facade;
class HelloWorldFacade extends Facade
{
protected static function getFacadeAccessor()
{
return 'hello-world';
}
}
With this in place, we're ready to use it. Let's call it within our
web.php.
<?php
use App\Http\Facades;
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Route;
Route::get('/', function () {
return HelloWorldFacade::greet(); // Hello, World!
});
We know that
greet() does not exist on the
HelloWorldFacade facade,
__callStatic() is triggered. It pulls a class represented by a string (
hello-world in our case) from the application container. And we have already made this binding in the
AppServiceProvider; we instructed it to provide an instance of
HelloWorld whenever someone requests a
hello-world. Consequently, any call, such as
greet(), will operate on that retrieved instance of
HelloWorld. And that's it.
Congratulations! You've created your very own facade!
Now that you have a good understanding of facades, there's one more magic trick to unveil. Imagine being able to call
HelloWorld::greet() without creating a facade, using real-time facades.
Let's have a look:
<?php
use Facades\App\Http\Controllers; // Notice the prefix
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Route;
Route::get('/', function () {
return HelloWorld::greet(); // Hello, World!
});
By prefixing the controller's namespace with
Facades, we achieve the same result as earlier. But, it's certain that the
HelloWorld controller doesn't have any static method named
greet()! And where does
Facades\App\Http\Controllers\HelloWorld even come from? I understand this might seem like some sorcery, but once you grasp it, it's quite simple.
Let's take a closer look at
\Illuminate\Foundation\Bootstrap\RegisterFacades we checked earlier, the class responsible for setting the
$app:
<?php
namespace Illuminate\Foundation\Bootstrap;
use Illuminate\Contracts\Foundation\Application;
use Illuminate\Foundation\AliasLoader;
use Illuminate\Foundation\PackageManifest;
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Facade;
class RegisterFacades
{
public function bootstrap(Application $app): void
{
Facade::clearResolvedInstances();
Facade::setFacadeApplication($app);
AliasLoader::getInstance(array_merge(
$app->make('config')->get('app.aliases', []),
$app->make(PackageManifest::class)->aliases()
))->register(); // Interested here
}
}
You can see at the very end that the
register() method is invoked. Let's take a peek inside:
<?php
namespace Illuminate\Foundation;
class AliasLoader
{
// ...
protected $registered = false;
public function register(): void
{
if (! $this->registered) {
$this->prependToLoaderStack();
$this->registered = true;
}
}
}
The
$registered variable is initially set to
false. Therefore, we enter the
if statement and call the
prependToLoaderStack() method. Now, let's explore its implementation.
// AliasLoader.php
protected function prependToLoaderStack(): void
{
spl_autoload_register([$this, 'load'], true, true);
}
This is where the magic happens! Laravel is calling the
spl_autoload_register() function, a built-in PHP function that triggers when attempting to access an undefined class. It defines the logic to execute in such situations. In this case, Laravel chooses to invoke the
load() method when encountering an undefined call.
Additionally,
spl_autoload_register() automatically passes the name of the undefined class to whichever method or function it calls.
Let's explore the
load() method; it must be the key.
// AliasLoader.php
public function load($alias)
{
if (static::$facadeNamespace && str_starts_with($alias, static::$facadeNamespace)) {
$this->loadFacade($alias);
return true;
}
if (isset($this->aliases[$alias])) {
return class_alias($this->aliases[$alias], $alias);
}
}
We check if
$facadeNamespace is set, and if whatever class passed, in our case,
Facades\App\Http\Controllers\HelloWorld starts with whatever is set in
$facadeNamespace
The logic checks if
$facadeNamespace is set and if the passed class, in our case
Facades\App\Http\Controllers\HelloWorld (which is undefined), starts with the value specified in
$facadeNamespace.
// AliasLoader.php
protected static $facadeNamespace = 'Facades\\';
Since we've prefixed our controller's namespace with
Facades, satisfying the condition, we proceed to
loadFacade()
// AliasLoader.php
protected function loadFacade($alias)
{
require $this->ensureFacadeExists($alias);
}
Here, the method requires whatever path is returned from
ensureFacadeExists(). So, the next step is to delve into its implementation.
// AliasLoader.php
protected function ensureFacadeExists($alias)
{
if (is_file($path = storage_path('framework/cache/facade-'.sha1($alias).'.php'))) {
return $path;
}
file_put_contents($path, $this->formatFacadeStub(
$alias, file_get_contents(__DIR__.'/stubs/facade.stub')
));
return $path;
}
First, a check is made to ascertain if a file named
framework/cache/facade-'.sha1($alias).'.php' exists. In our case, this file isn't present, triggering the next step:
file_put_contents(). This function creates a file and saves it to the specified
$path. The file's content is generated by
formatFacadeStub(), which, judging by its name, creates a facade from a stub. If you were to inspect
facade.stub, you'd find the following:
<?php
namespace DummyNamespace;
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Facade;
/**
* @see \DummyTarget
*/
class DummyClass extends Facade
{
/**
* Get the registered name of the component.
*/
protected static function getFacadeAccessor(): string
{
return 'DummyTarget';
}
}
Looks familiar? That's essentially what we did manually. Now,
formatFacadeStub() replaces the dummy content with our undefined class after removing the
Facades\\ prefix. This updated facade is then stored. Consequently, when
loadFacade() requires the file, it does so correctly, and it ends up requiring the following file:
<?php
namespace Facades\App\Http\Controllers;
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Facade;
/**
* @see \App\Http\Controllers\HelloWorld
*/
class HelloWorld extends Facade
{
/**
* Get the registered name of the component.
*/
protected static function getFacadeAccessor(): string
{
return 'App\Http\Controllers\HelloWorld';
}
}
And now, in the usual flow, we ask the application container to return any instance bound to the string
App\Http\Controllers\HelloWorld. You might be wondering, we didn't bind this string to anything, we didn't even touch our
AppServiceProvider. But remember what I mentioned about the application container at the very beginning?
Even if the box is empty, it will return the instance, but with one condition, the class must not have a constructor. Otherwise, it wouldn't know how to build it for you. In our case, our
HelloWorld class doesn't need any arguments to be constructed. So, the container resolves it, returns it and all the calls get proxied to it.
Recapping real-time facades: We've prefixed our class with
Facades. During application bootstrapping, Laravel registers
spl_autoload_register(), which triggers when we call undefined classes. It eventually leads to the
load() method. Inside
load(), we check if the current undefined class is prefixed with
Facades. It matches, so Laravel tries to load it.
Since the facade doesn't exist, it creates it from a stub and then requires the file. And voila! You've got a regular facade, but this one was created on the fly. Pretty cool, huh?
Congratulations on making it this far! I understand it can be a bit overwhelming. Feel free to go back and re-read any sections that didn't quite click for you. Following up with your IDE can also help. But hey, no more black magic, must feel good, at least that's how I felt the first time!
And remember, next time you call a method statically, it might not be the case 🪄