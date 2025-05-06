Ukwakhiwa kweziphumo ze-Quantum Computing ku-cloud security

Ukuphakamisa okusheshayo kwe-quantum computing ukunciphisa umqondo we-technology enhle njengokufinyelela ngokushesha ekusebenziseni kwelinye. Le ubuchwepheshe epholile inikeza ama-cyber-security ama-barriers e-cloud systems nangaphandle kokuphumelela kwama-computer ezivamile angakwazi ukulawula. Abasebenzi abavela ukulungiselela izinzuzo zangaphakathi ze-quantum computing ukhuseleko njengoba ukuhambisa idatha ku-cloud iye yenza isixazululo esikhulu.





What Is Quantum Computing?

Izici zokusakhiwo ze-quantum computers zisebenzisa i-quantum mechanics ukusebenza ngezindlela ezingaphezu kuka-computing technology. Nge-physical ability of quantum bits (qubits) operating between the binary states 0 and 1 simultaneously, imishini ye-quantum ibonise amandla yokusebenza okuqhubekayo.





I-computers ye-quantum yokusebenza eziningana nezimo eziningana zihlanganisa amandla okuphakeme sokucubungula ekusebenziseni izinhlobo ezithile zokusebenza kwezinkinga, ikakhulukazi zihlanganiswa ne-cryptography. Iziqu ze-encryption zangaphakathi zihlanganisa ingozi ngobaI-Algorithm ye-ShorUkuphumelela i-factoring ye-integral ngesivinini esibonakalayo kuqhathaniswa nezindlela ze-computation ezivamile.





The State of Cloud Security Today

I-cloud computing iyadingeka njengesisekelo sokuthuthukiswa kwekhompyutha ye-IT yamanje. Cishe zonke amazwe ezisekelwe kumasevisi we-cloud zokusebenzisa ngokuvamile.I-Flexera 2024 I-State of the Cloud ReportNgaphezu kwalokho, 87% isebenza nge-multi-cloud frameworks.

Lezi zikhumulo ze-cloud zitholela ukhuseleko yabo ngokusebenzisa izindlela eziningi zokusekelwa.

Public-key cryptography (e.g., RSA and ECC)

Symmetric key encryption (e.g., AES)

TLS/SSL protocols for secure communication

A combination of management systems for keys and access controls



I-complexity ye-methods eyenziwe njenge-strength esikhulu yayo, kodwa i-quantum computing iyakwazi ukufinyelela okuhle.





How Quantum Computing Threatens Cloud Security

Okulandelayo kuyinto ukuthi ikhompyutha ye-quantum inikeza ukhuseleko lwe-cloud:

Breaking Public-Key Encryption

I-public key cryptography, njengeRSAWazeikhaya(I-Elliptic Curve Cryptography), inikeza ukhuseleko lwe-cloud yamanje. Lezi zokusebenza ze-algorithms ze-cryptographic zihlanganisa imibuzo emathemikhali ebandakanya i-factorization ye-integral ne-solving problem ye-logarithm. I-algorithm ye-Shor, eyenziwe kumakhompyutha ye-quantum nge-power eningi, ingatholela izicelo ze-public-key ye-cryptography ngoba itholisa imibuzo ye-RSA ne-ECC ngempumelelo.





I-AI-2048-bit RSA cryptographic key, okuyinto ekhuthaza idatha esisekelwe ku-cloud, kuya kubaluleke ukuchithwa kwekhompyutha ye-quantum enhle elizayo ngaphakathi kwemizuzu.





I-Ginkampani lobal Risk Instituteizidakamizwa zihlanganisa ukuthi imishini ye-quantum iyathuthukisa amandla efanelekayo ukuhlangabezana ne-RSA-2048.

Weakening Symmetric Encryption

Umakhompyutha we-quantum utshintshe ama-algorithms ye-encryption ye-AES ngokunciphisa amandla yayo yokhuseleko, kodwa ngezinga elincinane kuncike ubuchwepheshe asymmetric. Nge-algorithm ye-Grover, ukhuseleko se-ciphera ye-simmetric ikhona cishe elilinganiselwe kakhulu. I-AES-128 iyahambisana ne-64-bit ye-security lapho ibonwe ku-quantum computing environment.





Isisombululo esethengiswe kumadivayisi we-security yokuhlinza kusuka ku-attacks ye-quantum kuyinto ukufinyelelaAES-256 Ukubhalisa, njengoba kungathumela i-equivalent ye-128-bit resistance.

The "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" Risk

I-attackers ikhiqiza idatha eyenziwe namhlanje ngenxa yokusebenza kwe-decryption emkhakheni, njengoba ama-computer ye-quantum ayikwazi ukuchitha i-encryption ngexesha elandelayo.Harvest Now Ukuhlobisa I-Later Threat Model, ama-attackers bafaka idatha e-encrypted kanye nezinhlelo zokuqhubekayo zokufaka lapho kungenzeka. Iziqu ze-datasets ze-confidential, kuhlanganise idatha yezimali, idatha yempilo, kanye namadokhumenti ze-government, zingatholakala ku-risk.





Ngokusho aDigiCert 2023 Ukuhlolwa, I-61% yezinhlangano zihlanganisa izinzuzo zangaphambili ze-quantum, okuyinto zihlanganisa ukucubungula kwedatha.





How to Prepare for Post-Quantum Cloud Security

Ungahambisa ngokushesha ukhuseleko kwe-post-quantum cloud nge-guide elandelayo:

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)

Isisombululo esikhulu sokuthintela ama-threats ye-quantum kufuneka ukwakha ama-algorithms ye-cryptographic ezihambelana ne-quantum computing. I-algorithms ye-PQC isebenza ne-security eyenziwe ngokuvumelana ne-classical ne-quantum attack methods.





I-NIST isebenza njenge-leader ekubunjweni kwemingcele ye-post-quantum cryptographic standards.I-National Institute of Standards and Technologyizibuyekezwa ezine izinga lokuqala ezivamile ngoJulayi 2022.





CRYSTALS-Kyber – for key establishment

CRYSTALS-Dilithium – for digital signatures

FALCON – for efficient signatures

SPHINCS+ – a stateless hash-based signature scheme



I-target period ye-publishment ye-standards ye-final ivela kuze ku-2024-2025, ngaphambi kokuphumelela okuphumelela kwe-standardized designs eminyakeni ezilandelayo.

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

I-system ye-cryptographic key exchange, i-Quantum Key Distribution, ihambisana nezinsizakalo ze-quantum mechanics ukuze zithunyelwe izincazelo ngokuphephile. I-quantum state ingahlukile lapho isivakashi se-interception, okuvumela amabili abasebenzi ukuhlola isivakashi se-eavesdropping.





Nangona izinga eliphezulu lwezobuchwepheshe, i-QKD ayinempumelelo emakethe ngoba ukulungiselela kufuneka izinzuzo emikhulu futhi ivela izinzuzo zokusebenza. I-QKD isakhiwo, ama-agents amabhizinisi, kanye nama-institutions zezinkampani zihlanganisa ukwesekwa kwe-QKD ingcono kakhulu.

Hybrid Cryptographic Systems

Ukuvumelana nezindlela ze-quantum-safe encryption ayidinga abasebenzisi ukunciphisa izinhlelo zayo zokusebenza. I-combination ye-algorithms e-classic ne-quantum-resistant ibekwe imodeli ye-cryptographic eyaziwa ngokuthi i-cryptography ye-hybrid. Le ndlela inikeza ukhuseleko obubili ngokuvumelana nokufakwa kwe-backward, njenge-data security.





I-Microsoft ne-Google ibonise ukuhlola uhlelo lwe-encryption ye-hybrid njenge-part of their current operations.I-Algorithm ye-CyberThola ukuhlolwa ngokusebenzisa i-Google Chrome ukuze uthole ukuxhumanisa kwe-TLS njengoba i-browser ihamba ukwehlisa izindlela zokhuseleko.

Cloud Vendor Initiatives

I-cloud service providers eziphambili ikhiqiza isakhiwo yayo ekutholeni ukuthengiswa kwe-post-quantum:

Users can enable a quantum-safe virtual private network through the Microsoft Azure platform.

Post-quantum algorithms are now present in test environments of IBM Cloud platforms.

Customers seeking post-quantum guidance should consult Amazon Web Services (AWS) because the platform offers basic planning and cryptographic inventory frameworks.



Izinhlelo zokusebenza nabathengisi zabo ze-cloud ukuze uthole izinketho zokusebenza zokusebenza ze-quantum security kanye nokufumana ulwazi olusebenzayo mayelana nezindlela zokusebenza zokusebenza.

Cryptographic Inventory and Risk Assessment

Izinkampani ziye kuqala isitimela yabo ku-quantum resilience ngokwenza isiteshi se-cryptographic. Lokhu kuhlanganisa ukuhlola:

All encryption algorithms in use

Key lengths

Locations of sensitive data

Systems with long-term confidentiality requirements



Ukuhlaziywa kwama-systems eziholela ukugcina noma ukuhambisa idatha sensitive kuncike ukunambitheka okusheshayo njengezinhlelo zokusebenza ngezikhathi eside. Ukukhiqizwa kwe-Zero Trust Architecture ivumela ukunciphisa izinzuzo zangaphakathi kanye nezinzuzo ze-external.





Challenges in Transitioning

Izinzuzo ezininzi zihlanganisa ekukhiqizeni encryption quantum-safe:

Post-quantum algorithms face resistance because they cannot interact with existing legacy systems and devices.

Several quantum-resistant algorithms consume more computing power, along with higher memory requirements.

The practice of migration requires major financial and operational resource expenditures.



Ukukhangisa ukwelashwa kubonisa ingozi elikhulu kunesilinganisweni lokushisa ngokuvamile. I-cost average of a cloud data breach is $4.45 million based on IBM's 2023 Cost of a Cloud data breach.Imininingwane ye-Data Breach, kodwa le nqakraza ingangena uma ama-quantum-friendly ama-threat actors ziye zibonakalayo.





Conclusion

I-revolutionary data-processing potential ye-quantum computing ikhiqiza izinguquko emikhulu ekusebenzeni kwebhizinisi kanye nokuvimbela ukuguqulwa kwezinhlelo zokhuseleko ze-cloud. I-timeline esifanele yokusebenza kwamakhasimende we-quantum isizukulwane asikho, ngisho nangokuthi izinzuzo ze-quantum computing zihlala.

Izinhlelo zokusebenza zokusebenza kuqala nge-:

Monitoring NIST standards Quantum readiness with external cloud vendor organizations Implementing hybrid encryption Carry out risk assessments along with cryptographic audits.



Izincwajana zokusebenza zokusebenza zokusebenza zokusebenza zokususa izimpendulo ezithakazelisayo zokusebenza. Ukuvumelana nezinhlelo zokusebenza ze-post-quantum zihlanganisa izimboni zihlanganisa manje ngoba lokhu ukuhambisa kuyimfuneko. Izinhlelo zokusekelwa ku-cloud zihlanganisa izimpendulo zokusebenza zokusebenza zokusebenza zokusebenza zokusebenza zokusebenza zokusebenza zokusebenza zokusebenza zokusiza idatha zayo nezinhlelo zokusiza.



