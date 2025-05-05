1,765 讀數
这个一个Python工具修复了我的AI的功能呼叫混乱

经过 Ritesh Modi
2025/05/05
太長; 讀書

通过使用Pydantic用于类型验证,JSON Schema用于结构定义和适当的错误处理,开发人员可以创建可靠的应用程序,这些应用程序依赖于一致的、精心格式化的AI输出,极大地减少了分析人工智能生成的数据时常遇到的挫折。
featured image - 这个一个Python工具修复了我的AI的功能呼叫混乱
Ritesh Modi HackerNoon profile picture
函数调用输出有什么问题?

我仍然记得我第一次尝试建立一个使用人工智能模型来分析客户请求的预订系统,用户会输入类似“本周五晚上7点为我预订一张桌子”,人工智能应该提取细节并将其传递给我们的预订系统。


这是一个灾难!


有时人工智能会忘记字段,有时会添加额外的字段,有时在我们需要整数时会返回字符串,或者不一致地格式化日期。


我需要的方法是确保人工智能总是返回我系统预期的结构,这就是严格的JSON输出验证。


️AI功能输出的核心挑战

当我们使用人工智能功能调用时,我们基本上要求模型作为混乱的人类语言和我们的系统可以处理的结构化数据之间的翻译器。


这是一个基本的紧张局势:


  1. 我们希望自然语言输入的灵活性
  2. 但我们需要一个一致的数据输出的僵硬性。


解决方案在于创建一个验证层,确保人工智能产生的任何东西都被转化为我们的系统所期望的。


进入Pydantic:Python数据验证英雄

Pydantic 是一个数据验证库,已成为在 Python 应用程序中强制执行数据结构的标准,这使得它非常适合函数调用,这就是它如何缩小动态,潜在混乱的数据和我们功能所需的严格类型之间的差距。


在其核心,Pydantic提供了一个简单的方法来定义数据模型,使用类型注释。当数据传递到这些模型时,Pydantic会自动验证数据是否匹配预期类型和格式。


例如,当AI返回“4”作为一个应该是整数的字段的字符串时,Pydantic会自动转换它。当它返回“2023-06-15”时,Pydantic会处理分析。


如何Pydantic解决函数调用问题

关键的见解是,我们可以在我们的函数调用工作流中使用Pydantic在两个关键的地方:


  1. Definition: We can convert our Pydantic models to JSON Schema that the AI model understands, ensuring the AI knows exactly what format we expect.

  2. Validation: We can use the same Pydantic models to validate and transform the AI's output, catching any inconsistencies before they reach our business logic.


这创造了一个无缝的管道,自然语言进入一个端,正确打字,验证的数据到另一个端。


我已经看到团队在在其函数调用输出上实施Pydantic验证后减少了超过90%的错误率,而且开发时间加速了,因为工程师不再需要在每个步骤中编写防御代码 - 他们可以信任到达他们的函数的数据符合他们的期望。


️构建功能输出的可靠框架

让我们用OpenAI函数调用Pydantic验证来创建一个完整的示例,以确保岩石固体输出:



from openai import AzureOpenAI
import json
from pydantic import BaseModel, Field, ValidationError
from typing import Optional, List
from datetime import datetime
from enum import Enum

# Initialize the client
# Initialize the Azure OpenAI client
client = AzureOpenAI(
    api_key="Your key",  
    api_version="2024-10-21",  # Make sure to use a version that supports function calling
    azure_endpoint="Your endpoint"
)

# Define our data structures using Pydantic
class ReservationType(str, Enum):
    DINNER = "dinner"
    LUNCH = "lunch"
    BREAKFAST = "breakfast"

class RestaurantReservation(BaseModel):
    party_size: int = Field(..., gt=0, description="Number of people in the party")
    date: datetime = Field(..., description="Date and time of the reservation")
    special_requests: Optional[str] = Field(None, description="Any special requests")
    reservation_type: ReservationType = Field(..., description="Type of meal")
    customer_name: str = Field(..., min_length=1, description="Name for the reservation")
    phone_number: Optional[str] = Field(None, description="Contact phone number")

# Convert Pydantic model to a JSON schema for the function definition
reservation_schema = RestaurantReservation.model_json_schema()

# Define the function for the AI
functions = [
    {
        "type": "function",
        "function": {
            "name": "make_restaurant_reservation",
            "description": "Make a reservation at a restaurant",
            "parameters": reservation_schema
        }
    }
]

# Function to parse and validate AI output
def parse_reservation_response(response_message):
    # Check if the model wants to call a function
    if not response_message.tool_calls:
        return {"error": "No function call found in response"}
    
    try:
        # Extract the function call arguments
        function_call = response_message.tool_calls[0]
        function_args = json.loads(function_call.function.arguments)
        
        # Validate using Pydantic
        reservation = RestaurantReservation(**function_args)
        
        # If we get here, validation passed
        return reservation.model_dump()
    except ValidationError as e:
        # Detailed validation errors from Pydantic
        return {"error": f"Validation error: {str(e)}"}
    except json.JSONDecodeError:
        return {"error": "Invalid JSON in function arguments"}
    except Exception as e:
        return {"error": f"Unexpected error: {str(e)}"}

# Process user request
def process_reservation_request(user_query):
    try:
        # Get response from the model
        response = client.chat.completions.create(
            model="gpt-4o-mini",  # The name you gave your deployment
            messages=[{"role": "user", "content": user_query}],
            tools=functions,
            tool_choice="auto"
        )
        
        response_message = response.choices[0].message
        
        # Parse and validate the response
        result = parse_reservation_response(response_message)
        
        # Handle errors
        if "error" in result:
            # You might want to retry with a more explicit prompt here
            return {"status": "error", "message": result["error"]}
        
        # Success! We have a valid reservation
        return {
            "status": "success", 
            "reservation": result,
            "confirmation_message": f"Confirmed reservation for {result['party_size']} on {result['date']} under {result['customer_name']}"
        }
        
    except Exception as e:
        return {"status": "error", "message": f"Failed to process request: {str(e)}"}

# Example usage
result = process_reservation_request("I'd like to book a table for 4 people this Friday at 7 PM for dinner. My name is John Smith.")
print(json.dumps(result, indent=2, default=str))



输出:强大的函数呼叫行动


当我们用用户查询运行我们的代码时,“我希望周五晚上7点为4个人预订一张桌子以约翰·史密斯的名义吃晚餐,”这里是幕后发生的事情。


我们的 Pydantic 验证层确认所有所需的字段都存在并正确键入,将日期字符串转换为日期对象,并确保 party_size 是一个积极的整数。最终输出给用户是一个确认消息:“2025-05-09 19:00:00的确认预订在约翰·史密斯下”。


为什么这种方法会起作用

有几个关键因素使这种方法强大:


  1. 强有力的类型定义:Pydantic模型明确定义了哪些字段需要,它们的类型,以及限制,如最低值。
  2. 自动验证:当我们创建 RestaurantReservation 对象时,Pydantic 会自动验证所有字段并提供详细的错误消息。
  3. 优雅的错误处理:我们捕捉验证错误并返回结构化的错误信息,而不是崩溃。
  4. 方案生成:Pydantic模型可以生成JSON方案,我们将其直接输入到函数定义中,确保一致性。
  5. 数据转换:Pydantic处理将字符串转换为日期,将字符串编写为正确类型等等。


是否要使用 Azure OpenAI?

如果您正在使用 Azure OpenAI,则模式几乎相同 - 只需更改客户端的初始化方式:


from openai import AzureOpenAI

# Initialize the Azure OpenAI client
client = AzureOpenAI(
    api_key="your-azure-openai-api-key",  
    api_version="2023-07-01-preview",
    azure_endpoint="https://your-resource-name.openai.azure.com"
)

# The rest of the code remains the same


现实世界应用程序

此模式不仅适用于餐厅预订,而且在任何地方都可以使用自然语言的结构化数据:


  • 客户支持:分类门票并提取关键细节
  • 日历管理:创建与正确的出席者和时间的会议
  • 电子商务:使用过滤器和排序来处理产品搜索
  • 医疗保健:从患者描述中提取症状和病史
  • 财务:将交易描述转化为分类数据

最后的想法:混乱与秩序之间的桥梁

通过严格的输出验证来调用人工智能功能不仅仅是技术模式,它是人类通信的混乱世界和计算机系统的有序领域之间的桥梁,通过让人类自然表达自己,同时确保系统接收精确结构化的数据,我们正在创建感受到人类但可靠的界面。


未来属于能够处理人类意图的混乱,并无误地将其转化为计算机可以执行的行动的应用程序。

About Author

Ritesh Modi HackerNoon profile picture
Ritesh Modi@riteshmodi
https://www.riteshmodi.com - Data Scientist, AI and blockchain expert with proven open-source solutions on MLOps, LLMOps and GenAIOps.
Read my stories

標籤

#machine-learning#pydantic#openai#azure#function-calling#ai-function-call-validation#pydantic-data-validation#structured-ai-output-json

这篇文章刊登在...

