この1つのPythonツールが私のAIの機能呼び出しの混乱を修正しました

厳格な JSON 出力検証を使用した機能呼び出しは、システム統合のための信頼性の高い AI 応答を確保します。Pydantic を使用してタイプ検証、JSON Schema を使用して構造定義、および適切なエラー処理を使用することにより、開発者は、一貫性があり、よくフォーマットされた AI 出力に依存する強力なアプリケーションを作成し、AI で生成されたデータを解析する際に一般的に経験する frustration を劇的に減らすことができます。





↓ Function Calling Output の問題は何ですか?

私はまだ、AIモデルを使用して顧客の要望を解析する予約システムを最初に構築しようとしたときを覚えています. ユーザーは「今週金曜日午後7時にテーブルを予約してください」のようなものを入力し、AIは詳細を抽出し、予約システムに伝えます。





災害でした!





時には、AIはフィールドを忘れ、時には追加のフィールドを追加します。時には、私たちが整数を必要とするときに、または日付を不一致にフォーマットします。それぞれの不一致は、処理するための別のエッジケース、追加するための別の if-statement、ユーザーからの別のバグレポートを意味します。





私が必要としたのは、AIが常に私のシステムが期待していた構造を正確に返すようにする方法でした。





️ AI Function Outputsのコアチャレンジ

AIで機能呼び出しを使用するとき、我々は本質的にモデルが混乱した人間の言語と我々のシステムが処理できる構造化されたデータの間の翻訳者として機能するよう求める。





これは根本的な緊張を生み出す:





我々は自然言語の入力の柔軟性を望む しかし、一貫したデータ出力の硬さが必要です。





解決策は、AIが生み出すものすべてが私たちのシステムが期待するものに変換されることを保証する検証層を作成することです。





Enter Pydantic: The Python Data Validation Hero(ピアトンデータ検証ヒーロー)

Pydantic は、Python アプリケーションにおけるデータ構造の強制化のための標準となったデータ検証ライブラリです。 機能呼び出しに最適なものは、ダイナミックで潜在的に混乱するデータと、私たちの機能が要求する厳格なタイプとの間のギャップをどのようにブリッジするかです。





Pydantic は、タイプの注記でデータモデルを定義する簡単な方法を提供しています。データがこれらのモデルに転送されたとき、Pydantic は、データが期待されるタイプとフォーマットに一致していることを自動的に検証します。





たとえば、AI が整数であるべきフィールドの文字列として「4」を返すと、Pydantic はそれを自動的に変換します。データタイムフィールドの「2023-06-15」を返すと、Pydantic は解析を処理します。





Pydantic が機能呼び出しの問題をどのように解決するか

重要な洞察点は、Pydantic を機能呼び出しワークフローの2つの重要な場所で使用できるということです。





Definition: We can convert our Pydantic models to JSON Schema that the AI model understands, ensuring the AI knows exactly what format we expect. Validation: We can use the same Pydantic models to validate and transform the AI's output, catching any inconsistencies before they reach our business logic.



これにより、自然言語が一つの端に進み、正しく書かれた、検証されたデータが他の端に出てくるシームレスなパイプラインが生まれるが、AIはユーザーの意図を理解する上で創造的であり得るが、Pydanticは、創造性が私たちのシステムが働くことができる一貫した構造にチャネル化されることを保証する。





さらに、エンジニアがあらゆるステップで防御コードを書く必要がなくなるので、開発時間は劇的に加速します - 彼らは彼らの機能に到着するデータが彼らの期待に合致することを信頼することができます。





️機能出力のための信頼できる枠組みを構築する

Pydantic 検証を使用して OpenAI 関数を呼び出すことで、岩の固い出力を確保するための完全な例を作成しましょう。





from openai import AzureOpenAI import json from pydantic import BaseModel, Field, ValidationError from typing import Optional, List from datetime import datetime from enum import Enum # Initialize the client # Initialize the Azure OpenAI client client = AzureOpenAI( api_key="Your key", api_version="2024-10-21", # Make sure to use a version that supports function calling azure_endpoint="Your endpoint" ) # Define our data structures using Pydantic class ReservationType(str, Enum): DINNER = "dinner" LUNCH = "lunch" BREAKFAST = "breakfast" class RestaurantReservation(BaseModel): party_size: int = Field(..., gt=0, description="Number of people in the party") date: datetime = Field(..., description="Date and time of the reservation") special_requests: Optional[str] = Field(None, description="Any special requests") reservation_type: ReservationType = Field(..., description="Type of meal") customer_name: str = Field(..., min_length=1, description="Name for the reservation") phone_number: Optional[str] = Field(None, description="Contact phone number") # Convert Pydantic model to a JSON schema for the function definition reservation_schema = RestaurantReservation.model_json_schema() # Define the function for the AI functions = [ { "type": "function", "function": { "name": "make_restaurant_reservation", "description": "Make a reservation at a restaurant", "parameters": reservation_schema } } ] # Function to parse and validate AI output def parse_reservation_response(response_message): # Check if the model wants to call a function if not response_message.tool_calls: return {"error": "No function call found in response"} try: # Extract the function call arguments function_call = response_message.tool_calls[0] function_args = json.loads(function_call.function.arguments) # Validate using Pydantic reservation = RestaurantReservation(**function_args) # If we get here, validation passed return reservation.model_dump() except ValidationError as e: # Detailed validation errors from Pydantic return {"error": f"Validation error: {str(e)}"} except json.JSONDecodeError: return {"error": "Invalid JSON in function arguments"} except Exception as e: return {"error": f"Unexpected error: {str(e)}"} # Process user request def process_reservation_request(user_query): try: # Get response from the model response = client.chat.completions.create( model="gpt-4o-mini", # The name you gave your deployment messages=[{"role": "user", "content": user_query}], tools=functions, tool_choice="auto" ) response_message = response.choices[0].message # Parse and validate the response result = parse_reservation_response(response_message) # Handle errors if "error" in result: # You might want to retry with a more explicit prompt here return {"status": "error", "message": result["error"]} # Success! We have a valid reservation return { "status": "success", "reservation": result, "confirmation_message": f"Confirmed reservation for {result['party_size']} on {result['date']} under {result['customer_name']}" } except Exception as e: return {"status": "error", "message": f"Failed to process request: {str(e)}"} # Example usage result = process_reservation_request("I'd like to book a table for 4 people this Friday at 7 PM for dinner. My name is John Smith.") print(json.dumps(result, indent=2, default=str))









The Output: Robust Function Calling in Action(ロバート・フォーカス・コール・イン・アクション)





「私は今週金曜日午後7時にジョン・スミスという名前で夕食のための4人用のテーブルを予約したい」というユーザクエリでコードを実行すると、まず、AIはこれが予約要請であることを認識し、その応答を機能呼び出しとしてフォーマットします。





当社のPydantic認証レイヤーは、必要なすべてのフィールドが存在し、正しく入力されていることを確認し、日付の文字列をデータタイムオブジェクトに変換し、party_sizeが陽性の整数であることを保証します。ユーザーへの最終出力は、確認メッセージです: "Confirmed reservation for 4 on 2025-05-09 19:00:00 under John Smith." If the user had instead said something ambiguous like "Book us a table soon," the validation would catch the missing date and customer name, allowing us to prompt for these specific missing pieces rather than failing completely.





なぜこのアプローチが機能するのか

このアプローチを強力にするいくつかの重要な要素があります:





Strong Type Definitions: Pydantic models explicitly define what fields are required, their types, and constraints such as minimum values. 強力なタイプ定義:ピダンティックモデルは、どのようなフィールドが必要か、そのタイプ、および制限を明示的に定義します。 自動検証: RestaurantReservation オブジェクトを作成すると、Pydantic はすべてのフィールドを自動的に検証し、詳細なエラー メッセージを提供します。 Graceful Error Handling: We capture validation errors and return structured error information rather than crashing. 認証エラーをキャプチャし、クラッシュするのではなく、構造化されたエラー情報を返します。 Schema Generation: Pydantic models can generate JSON Schema that we feed directly to the function definition, ensuring consistency. Pydantic models can generate JSON Schema that we feed directly to the function definition, ensuring consistency. Schema Generation: Pydantic models can generate JSON Schema that we feed directly to the function definition, ensuring consistency. データ変換:Pydanticは、文字列を日付に変換し、正しいタイプに変換し、その他を扱います。





代わりに Azure OpenAI を使用したいですか?

Azure OpenAI を使用している場合、パターンはほぼ同じです - クライアントを初期化する方法を変更するだけです。





from openai import AzureOpenAI # Initialize the Azure OpenAI client client = AzureOpenAI( api_key="your-azure-openai-api-key", api_version="2023-07-01-preview", azure_endpoint="https://your-resource-name.openai.azure.com" ) # The rest of the code remains the same





リアルワールドアプリケーション

このパターンはレストラン予約だけでなく、自然言語から構造化されたデータが必要な場所でも機能します。





顧客サポート:チケットをカテゴリ化し、重要な詳細を抽出

カレンダー管理:正しい出席者とタイミングでミーティングを作成する

Ecommerce: Processing product search with filters and sorting (電子商取引:フィルターと分類による製品検索の処理)

Healthcare: Extracting symptoms and medical history from patient descriptions(患者の記述から症状と医療史を抽出する)

金融:トランザクション記述を分類データに処理する

最終思想:混沌と秩序の橋

厳格な出力検証を伴うAI機能呼び出しは、技術的なパターン以上のものであり、人間のコミュニケーションの混沌とした世界とコンピュータシステムの秩序ある領域の間の橋です。





未来は、人間の意図の混乱を処理し、間違いなくコンピュータが実行できるアクションに変換できるアプリケーションに属します。