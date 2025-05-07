Modele de difuzie decodificare: Concepte de bază și cod PyTorch

În acest articol, intenționez să încerc să distilez esența modelelor de difuzie pentru a vă oferi intuiția de bază, de bază din spatele lor, cu cod pentru a instrui un model de difuzie de bază implementat în PyTorch la sfârșit.
Definition:definiţie :
Diffusion modeleste un tip de model generativ în Machine Learning, folosit pentru a genera date de înaltă calitate [cum ar fi imaginile] începând cu zgomot pur. Datele sunt zgomotoase prin pași de difuzie urmând un lanț Markov [deoarece este o secvență de evenimente stochastice în care fiecare pas depinde de pasul timpului anterior] și apoi reconstruite prin învățarea procesului invers.
Să ne întoarcem un pic pentru a înțelege ideea de bază din spatele modelelor de difuzie.“Deep Unsupervised Learning using Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics”[1]Autorii o descriu ca fiind:Învățarea profundă nesupravegheată folosind termodinamica non-echilibrului
Ideea esențială, inspirată de fizica statistică non-echilibru, este de a distruge sistematic și încet structura într-o distribuție de date printr-un proces de difuzie avansată iterativă.
Procesul de difuzie este în esență împărțit într-o fază înainte și inversă. Să luăm exemplul generării de imagini realiste de înaltă calitate folosind modele de difuzie.
-
Forward Diffusion Phase: We start with a real, high-quality image and add noise to it in steps to arrive at pure noise. Basically, we want to destroy the structure in the non-random data distribution that exists at the start.
Here, q is our forward process,
x_t the output of the forward process at time step t,
x_(t-1)is an input at time step t. N is a normal distribution with
sqrt(1 - β_t) x_{t-1}mean and
β_tIvariance.
β_t[also called the schedule] here controls the amount of noise added at time step = t whose value ranges from 0→1. Depending on the type of schedule you use, you arrive at what is close to pure noise sooner or later. i.e. β_1,…,β_T is a variance schedule (that is either learned or fixed) which, if well-behaved, ensures that
x_Tis almost an isotropic Gaussian at sufficiently large T.
-
Reverse Diffusion Phase: This is where the actual machine learning takes place. As the name suggests, we try to transform the noise back into a sample from the target distribution in this phase. i.e. the model is learning to denoise pure Gaussian noise into a clean image. Once the neural network has been trained, this ability can be used to generate new images out of Gaussian noise through step-by-step reverse diffusion.
Since one cannot readily estimate
q(x_(t-1)|x_t), we need to learn a model
p_thetato approximate the conditional probabilities for the reverse diffusion process.
-
We want to model the probability density of an earlier time step given the current. If we apply this reverse formula for all time steps T→0, we can trace our steps back to the original data distribution. The time step information is provided usually as positional embeddings to the model. It is worth mentioning here that the diffusion model predicts the entire noise to be removed at a given timestep to make it equivalent to the image at the start, and not just the delta between the current and previous time step. However, we only subtract part of it and move to the next step. That is how the diffusion process works.
Pentru a rezuma, în esență, un model de difuziedestroys the structure in training dataprin adăugarea succesivă a zgomotului gaussian, iar apoilearns to recoverDupă antrenament, se poate folosi modelul de difuzie pentru a genera date prin simplapassing randomly sampled noise through the “learned” denoising processPentru o explicație matematică detaliată, consultați acest blog [4].
Implementation:Implementarea :
Vom folosi deOxford Flowers102 set de date, care conține imagini de flori în 102 categorii, și construi un model foarte simplu pentru scopurile acestui articol pentru a înțelege ideea de bază și punerea în aplicare a modelelor de difuzie.
Forward phase:Deoarece suma gausianilor este, de asemenea, un gausian, deși adăugarea zgomotului este secvențială, se poate pre-calcula o versiune zgomotoasă a imaginii de intrare pentru un anumit pas de timp [2].
def linear_beta_schedule(timesteps, start=1e-4, end=2e-2):
"""Creates a linearly increasing noise schedule."""
return torch.linspace(start, end, timesteps)
def get_idx_from_list(vals, t, x_shape):
""" Returns a specific index t of a passed list of values vals. """
batch_size = t.shape[0]
out = vals.gather(-1, t.cpu())
return out.reshape(batch_size, *((1,) * (len(x_shape) - 1))).to(t.device)
def forward_diffusion_sample(x_0, t, device="cpu"):
""" Takes an image and a timestep as input and returns the noisy version of it."""
noise = torch.randn_like(x_0)
sqrt_alphas_cumprod_t = get_index_from_list(sqrt_alphas_cumprod, t, x_0.shape)
sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod_t = get_idx_from_list(sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod, t, x_0.shape)
return sqrt_alphas_cumprod_t.to(device) * x_0.to(device) + sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod_t.to(device) * noise.to(device), noise.to(device)
T = 300 # Total number of timesteps
betas = linear_beta_schedule(T)
# Precompute values for efficiency
alphas = 1. - betas
alphas_cumprod = torch.cumprod(alphas, dim=0)
alphas_cumprod_prev = F.pad(alphas_cumprod[:-1], (1, 0), value=1.0)
sqrt_recip_alphas = torch.sqrt(1. / alphas)
sqrt_alphas_cumprod = torch.sqrt(alphas_cumprod)
sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod = torch.sqrt(1. - alphas_cumprod)
posterior_variance = betas * (1. - alphas_cumprod_prev) / (1. - alphas_cumprod)
Reverse Diffusion Phase:Aceasta este faza de denozație în care modelul învață să estimeze zgomotul care a fost adăugat la fiecare pas de timp. Folosim o rețea neuronală U-Net simplă care ia în imaginea zgomotoasă și pasul de timp [provizat ca inserție pozițională] și prezice zgomotul.
ConvBlockstratul de mai jos utilizează încorporarea pasului timp sinusoidal, capturând contextul temporal pentru a condiționa ieșirea convoluțională.Această arhitectură este inspirată de [2] și variante optimizate prezentate în [3].
class SinusoidalPositionEmbeddings(nn.Module):
def __init__(self, dim):
super().__init__()
self.dim = dim
def forward(self, t):
half_dim = self.dim // 2
scale = math.log(10000) / (half_dim - 1)
freqs = torch.exp(torch.arange(half_dim, device=t.device) * -scale)
angles = t[:, None] * freqs[None, :]
return torch.cat([angles.sin(), angles.cos()], dim=-1)
class ConvBlock(nn.Module):
def __init__(self, in_channels, out_channels, time_emb_dim, upsample=False):
super().__init__()
self.time_mlp = nn.Linear(time_emb_dim, out_channels)
self.upsample = upsample
self.conv1 = nn.Conv2d(in_channels * 2 if upsample else in_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=3, padding=1)
self.transform = (
nn.ConvTranspose2d(out_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=4, stride=2, padding=1)
if upsample else
nn.Conv2d(out_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=4, stride=2, padding=1)
)
self.conv2 = nn.Conv2d(out_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=3, padding=1)
self.bn1 = nn.BatchNorm2d(out_channels)
self.bn2 = nn.BatchNorm2d(out_channels)
self.relu = nn.ReLU()
def forward(self, x, t):
h = self.bn1(self.relu(self.conv1(x)))
time_emb = self.relu(self.time_mlp(t))[(..., ) + (None,) * 2]
h = h + time_emb
h = self.bn2(self.relu(self.conv2(h)))
return self.transform(h)
class SimpleUNet(nn.Module):
"""Simplified U-Net for denoising diffusion models."""
def __init__(self):
super().__init__()
image_channels = 3
down_channels = (64, 128, 256, 512, 1024)
up_channels = (1024, 512, 256, 128, 64)
output_channels = 3
time_emb_dim = 32
self.time_mlp = nn.Sequential(
SinusoidalPositionEmbeddings(time_emb_dim),
nn.Linear(time_emb_dim, time_emb_dim),
nn.ReLU()
)
self.init_conv = nn.Conv2d(image_channels, down_channels[0], kernel_size=3, padding=1)
self.down_blocks = nn.ModuleList([
ConvBlock(down_channels[i], down_channels[i+1], time_emb_dim)
for i in range(len(down_channels) - 1)
])
self.up_blocks = nn.ModuleList([
ConvBlock(up_channels[i], up_channels[i+1], time_emb_dim, upsample=True)
for i in range(len(up_channels) - 1)
])
self.final_conv = nn.Conv2d(up_channels[-1], output_channels, kernel_size=1)
def forward(self, x, t):
t_emb = self.time_mlp(t)
x = self.init_conv(x)
skip_connections = []
for block in self.down_blocks:
x = block(x, t_emb)
skip_connections.append(x)
for block in self.up_blocks:
skip_x = skip_connections.pop()
x = torch.cat([x, skip_x], dim=1)
x = block(x, t_emb)
return self.final_conv(x)
model = SimpleUnet()
Obiectivul de formare este o pierdere MSE simplă, calculând diferența dintre zgomotul real și predicția modelului pentru acel zgomot.
def get_loss(model, x_0, t, device):
x_noisy, noise = forward_diffusion_sample(x_0, t, device)
noise_pred = model(x_noisy, t)
return F.mse_loss(noise, noise_pred)
În cele din urmă, după ce am antrenat modelul pentru 300 de epoci, putem începe să generăm imagini realiste ale florilor prin eșantionarea zgomotului pur Gaussian și alimentarea acestuia prin procesul de difuzie inversă învățat.
References:
- Învățarea profundă nesupravegheată folosind termodinamica Nonequilibrium Sohl-Dickstein, J. et al.[2015]
- Modele probabilistice de denotare a difuziei Ho et al. [2020]
- Modele de difuzie bat GAN pe sinteza imaginii Dhariwal și Nichol [2021]
- Acest blog uimitor pentru o scufundare mai profundă în matematica din spatele modelelor de difuzie.
- Acest depozit de acces la o colecție de resurse și lucrări pe Modele de difuzie.