Modelos de difusión de decodificación: conceptos básicos y código PyTorch

En este artículo, intento tratar de destilar la esencia de los modelos de difusión para darle la intuición básica y básica detrás de ellos, con código para entrenar un modelo de difusión básico implementado en PyTorch al final.
Diffusion modelEs un tipo de modelo generativo en Machine Learning, utilizado para generar datos de alta calidad [como imágenes] comenzando con ruido puro. Los datos son sonidos a través de las etapas de difusión siguiendo una cadena de Markov [porque es una secuencia de eventos estocásticos donde cada paso depende del paso del tiempo anterior] y luego reconstruidos al aprender el proceso inverso.
Vayamos un poco atrás para comprender la idea central detrás de los modelos de difusión.“Aprendizaje profundo sin supervisión utilizando termodinámica sin equilibrio”[1]Los autores lo describen como:Aprendizaje profundo sin supervisión utilizando termodinámica sin equilibrio
La idea esencial, inspirada por la física estadística sin equilibrio, es destruir sistemáticamente y lentamente la estructura en una distribución de datos a través de un proceso de difusión avanzada iterativa.
The essential idea, inspired by non-equilibrium statistical physics, is to systematically and slowly destroy structure in a data distribution through an iterative forward diffusion process. We then learn a reverse diffusion process that restores structure in data, yielding a highly flexible and tractable generative model of the data.
El proceso de difusión es esencialmente dividido en una fase adelante y inversa. Tomemos el ejemplo de la generación de imágenes realistas de alta calidad utilizando modelos de difusión. Las 2 fases tendrían este aspecto:
Forward Diffusion Phase: We start with a real, high-quality image and add noise to it in steps to arrive at pure noise. Basically, we want to destroy the structure in the non-random data distribution that exists at the start.
Here, q is our forward process,
x_t the output of the forward process at time step t,
x_(t-1)is an input at time step t. N is a normal distribution with
sqrt(1 - β_t) x_{t-1}mean and
β_tIvariance.
β_t[also called the schedule] here controls the amount of noise added at time step = t whose value ranges from 0→1. Depending on the type of schedule you use, you arrive at what is close to pure noise sooner or later. i.e. β_1,…,β_T is a variance schedule (that is either learned or fixed) which, if well-behaved, ensures that
x_Tis almost an isotropic Gaussian at sufficiently large T.
Reverse Diffusion Phase: This is where the actual machine learning takes place. As the name suggests, we try to transform the noise back into a sample from the target distribution in this phase. i.e. the model is learning to denoise pure Gaussian noise into a clean image. Once the neural network has been trained, this ability can be used to generate new images out of Gaussian noise through step-by-step reverse diffusion.
Since one cannot readily estimate
q(x_(t-1)|x_t), we need to learn a model
p_thetato approximate the conditional probabilities for the reverse diffusion process.
We want to model the probability density of an earlier time step given the current. If we apply this reverse formula for all time steps T→0, we can trace our steps back to the original data distribution. The time step information is provided usually as positional embeddings to the model. It is worth mentioning here that the diffusion model predicts the entire noise to be removed at a given timestep to make it equivalent to the image at the start, and not just the delta between the current and previous time step. However, we only subtract part of it and move to the next step. That is how the diffusion process works.
Para resumir, fundamentalmente, un modelo de difusióndestroys the structure in training dataa través de la adición sucesiva de ruido gaussiano, ylearns to recoverDespués de la formación, uno puede usar el modelo de difusión para generar datos simplementepassing randomly sampled noise through the “learned” denoising processPara una explicación matemática detallada, consulte este blog [4].
Implementation:La Implementación:
Nosotros utilizaremos elOxford Flowers102 conjunto de datos, que contiene imágenes de flores en 102 categorías, y construir un modelo muy simple para los fines de este artículo para comprender la idea central y la implementación de los modelos de difusión.
Forward phase:Dado que la suma de gaussianos es también un gaussiano, aunque la adición de ruido es secuencial, se puede pre-calcular una versión ruidosa de la imagen de entrada para un paso de tiempo específico [2].
def linear_beta_schedule(timesteps, start=1e-4, end=2e-2):
"""Creates a linearly increasing noise schedule."""
return torch.linspace(start, end, timesteps)
def get_idx_from_list(vals, t, x_shape):
""" Returns a specific index t of a passed list of values vals. """
batch_size = t.shape[0]
out = vals.gather(-1, t.cpu())
return out.reshape(batch_size, *((1,) * (len(x_shape) - 1))).to(t.device)
def forward_diffusion_sample(x_0, t, device="cpu"):
""" Takes an image and a timestep as input and returns the noisy version of it."""
noise = torch.randn_like(x_0)
sqrt_alphas_cumprod_t = get_index_from_list(sqrt_alphas_cumprod, t, x_0.shape)
sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod_t = get_idx_from_list(sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod, t, x_0.shape)
return sqrt_alphas_cumprod_t.to(device) * x_0.to(device) + sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod_t.to(device) * noise.to(device), noise.to(device)
T = 300 # Total number of timesteps
betas = linear_beta_schedule(T)
# Precompute values for efficiency
alphas = 1. - betas
alphas_cumprod = torch.cumprod(alphas, dim=0)
alphas_cumprod_prev = F.pad(alphas_cumprod[:-1], (1, 0), value=1.0)
sqrt_recip_alphas = torch.sqrt(1. / alphas)
sqrt_alphas_cumprod = torch.sqrt(alphas_cumprod)
sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod = torch.sqrt(1. - alphas_cumprod)
posterior_variance = betas * (1. - alphas_cumprod_prev) / (1. - alphas_cumprod)
Reverse Diffusion Phase:Esta es la fase de denociación en la que el modelo aprende a estimar el ruido que se agregó en cada paso de tiempo.Usamos una simple red neural U-Net que toma la imagen ruidosa y el paso de tiempo [proporcionado como incorporación posicional] y predice el ruido.
ConvBlockLa capa de abajo utiliza la incorporación de paso de tiempo sinusoidal, capturando el contexto temporal para condicionar la salida convolucional.Esta arquitectura se inspira en [2] y las variantes optimizadas presentadas en [3].
class SinusoidalPositionEmbeddings(nn.Module):
def __init__(self, dim):
super().__init__()
self.dim = dim
def forward(self, t):
half_dim = self.dim // 2
scale = math.log(10000) / (half_dim - 1)
freqs = torch.exp(torch.arange(half_dim, device=t.device) * -scale)
angles = t[:, None] * freqs[None, :]
return torch.cat([angles.sin(), angles.cos()], dim=-1)
class ConvBlock(nn.Module):
def __init__(self, in_channels, out_channels, time_emb_dim, upsample=False):
super().__init__()
self.time_mlp = nn.Linear(time_emb_dim, out_channels)
self.upsample = upsample
self.conv1 = nn.Conv2d(in_channels * 2 if upsample else in_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=3, padding=1)
self.transform = (
nn.ConvTranspose2d(out_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=4, stride=2, padding=1)
if upsample else
nn.Conv2d(out_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=4, stride=2, padding=1)
)
self.conv2 = nn.Conv2d(out_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=3, padding=1)
self.bn1 = nn.BatchNorm2d(out_channels)
self.bn2 = nn.BatchNorm2d(out_channels)
self.relu = nn.ReLU()
def forward(self, x, t):
h = self.bn1(self.relu(self.conv1(x)))
time_emb = self.relu(self.time_mlp(t))[(..., ) + (None,) * 2]
h = h + time_emb
h = self.bn2(self.relu(self.conv2(h)))
return self.transform(h)
class SimpleUNet(nn.Module):
"""Simplified U-Net for denoising diffusion models."""
def __init__(self):
super().__init__()
image_channels = 3
down_channels = (64, 128, 256, 512, 1024)
up_channels = (1024, 512, 256, 128, 64)
output_channels = 3
time_emb_dim = 32
self.time_mlp = nn.Sequential(
SinusoidalPositionEmbeddings(time_emb_dim),
nn.Linear(time_emb_dim, time_emb_dim),
nn.ReLU()
)
self.init_conv = nn.Conv2d(image_channels, down_channels[0], kernel_size=3, padding=1)
self.down_blocks = nn.ModuleList([
ConvBlock(down_channels[i], down_channels[i+1], time_emb_dim)
for i in range(len(down_channels) - 1)
])
self.up_blocks = nn.ModuleList([
ConvBlock(up_channels[i], up_channels[i+1], time_emb_dim, upsample=True)
for i in range(len(up_channels) - 1)
])
self.final_conv = nn.Conv2d(up_channels[-1], output_channels, kernel_size=1)
def forward(self, x, t):
t_emb = self.time_mlp(t)
x = self.init_conv(x)
skip_connections = []
for block in self.down_blocks:
x = block(x, t_emb)
skip_connections.append(x)
for block in self.up_blocks:
skip_x = skip_connections.pop()
x = torch.cat([x, skip_x], dim=1)
x = block(x, t_emb)
return self.final_conv(x)
model = SimpleUnet()
El objetivo de la formación es una simple pérdida de MSE, calculando la diferencia entre el ruido real y la predicción del modelo de ese ruido.
def get_loss(model, x_0, t, device):
x_noisy, noise = forward_diffusion_sample(x_0, t, device)
noise_pred = model(x_noisy, t)
return F.mse_loss(noise, noise_pred)
Finalmente, después de entrenar el modelo durante 300 épocas, podemos comenzar a generar imágenes realistas de flores mostrando el ruido puro de Gauss y alimentándolo a través del proceso de difusión inversa aprendido. A continuación se muestran algunas muestras que pude generar de esta manera. Valdría la pena experimentar con algunas variaciones de la arquitectura anterior, la tasa de aprendizaje, el cronista y el número de épocas para la formación.
References:
- Aprendizaje profundo sin supervisión utilizando Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics Sohl-Dickstein, J. et al.[2015]
- Modelo de probabilidad de difusión Ho et al. [2020]
- Modelos de difusión derrotan GANs en la síntesis de imágenes Dhariwal y Nichol [2021]
- Este increíble blog para una profundización más profunda en las matemáticas detrás de los modelos de difusión.
- Este repositorio tiene acceso a una colección de recursos y artículos sobre Modelos de Difusión.