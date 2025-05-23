Ny ASP.NET8 View Components dia mametraka bar vaovao ho an'ny Web UI Reusability

Ahoana no ahafahan'ny ASP.NET8 View-Components, izay endrika mahery vaika kokoa amin'ny rafitra component noho ny malaza Partial-Views.

Ny ASP.NET8 View-Components dia mahery kokoa noho ny Partial-Views.

Amin'ny teny tsotra, ny ASP.NET8 View-Components dia mitovy amin'ny Partial-Views, fa mamela ambaratonga avo kokoa amin'ny componentization sy ny endri-javatra encapsulation.

ASP.NET8 View-Components dia natao ho an'ny famoronana components azo ampiasaina indray izay manana View / Render asa, ary izay sarotra kokoa noho ny mahazatra Partial-Views.

Ny tombontsoa lehibe amin'ny ASP.NET View-Components dia mananana ampahany amin'ny component izay server-side natao

ASP.NET8 View-Components dia mahazo fepetra avy amin'ny fomba fangatahana (host page na koa mpitantana mivantana) ary tsy fangatahana HTTP. Fa, mazava ho azy, tsy misy na inona na inona manakana ny famoronana View-Components izay mahazo HttpRequest ho parameter izay halefa mazava ho an'ny singa.

Jereo ny singa aoAmin'ny ASP.NETNy fototra dia voafaritra tsara ao amin'ny lahatsoratra [1], ary tsy hamerina izany eto aho. Ny drafitra dia ny hanome ny C# sample code (“First”) miasa amin'ny fomba azo ampiasaina amin'ny ankapobeny ireo singa. Ny code azo ampiasaina amin'ny ohatra tsotra dia hita etsy ambany. Nampiditra fanehoan-kevitra be dia be aho, noho izany dia tokony ho mazava tsara ny fomba miasa azy ireo.

Ny vokatra farany

Eto isika dia mampiseho ny vokatra farany. Misy ny ASP.NET8 tranonkala manana 2 singa sy 4 fangatahana hita ao amin'ny sary. Ny singa dia voafafaina amin'ny tanjona mba hampisehoana ny toerana misy azy ireo. Ao amin'ny fampiharana tena izy, mazava ho azy, ny loko dia tsy ampiasaina. Ity no mahatonga ity ohatra ity:

Div-0. Control in Host ASP.NET8 page

Div-1. View-Component-1 CustomerSearch, which is Async component, invoked with a method

Div-2. View-Component-1 CustomerSearch, which is Async component, invoked with Tag Helper

Div-3. View-Component-2 CustomerSearch2, which is Sync component, invoked with a method

Div-4. View-Component-2 CustomerSearch2, which is Sync component, invoked with Tag Helper



Ny code ho an'ity ohatra ity

Ny fehezan-dalàna dia voamarina tsara, ary tokony ho fanazavana ny tenany.

3.1 Ny ampahany amin'ny

//HomeController.cs========================================= namespace Example1.Controllers { public class HomeController : Controller { private readonly ILogger<HomeController> _logger; public HomeController(ILogger<HomeController> logger) { _logger = logger; } public IActionResult Index() { return View(); } //in this action we are testing the ViewComponent public IActionResult Test1(Test1_ViewModel model) { return View(model); } [ResponseCache(Duration = 0, Location = ResponseCacheLocation.None, NoStore = true)] public IActionResult Error() { return View(new ErrorViewModel { RequestId = Activity.Current?.Id ?? HttpContext.TraceIdentifier }); } } } // CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model.cs ========================== namespace Example1.ViewComponents.Models { public class CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model { public string? Parameter1String { get; set; } = null; public int? Parameter2Int { get; set; } = null; public string? IdOfTargetInputField { get; set; } = null; } } // CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel.cs ========================== namespace Example1.ViewComponents.Models { public class CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel { public string? Parameter1String { get; set; } = null; public int? Parameter2Int { get; set; } = null; public string? IdOfTargetInputField { get; set; } = null; //this should come from DB in real application public SelectList? ListOfCustomers { get; set; } } } //CustomersSearch2ViewComponent.cs=================================================== namespace Example1.ViewComponents { //it should inherit from ViewComponent class //this is Sync version of ViewComponent public class CustomersSearch2ViewComponent : ViewComponent { private readonly ILogger<CustomersSearch2ViewComponent>? _logger; // We are testing Dependency Injection (DI) to inject the logger public CustomersSearch2ViewComponent(ILogger<CustomersSearch2ViewComponent> logger) { //note how useful is this, we are passing in this constructor //into view-component objects that are part of app DI container //you can pass here any form of reference to DataBase, for example //like EF DbContext or similar _logger = logger; } //The Invoke method for the View component public IViewComponentResult Invoke( CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model? model = null ) { //this is neat, this parameters in CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model //are passed to the view-component from host form { //testing that DI worked - logger string methodName = $"Type: {System.Reflection.MethodBase.GetCurrentMethod()?.DeclaringType?.FullName}, " + $"Method: InvokeAsync; "; _logger?.LogWarning(methodName); } //preparing view-model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel viewModel = new(); viewModel.Parameter1String = model?.Parameter1String; viewModel.Parameter2Int = model?.Parameter2Int; viewModel.IdOfTargetInputField = model?.IdOfTargetInputField; { //this should come from DB in real application SelectList list1 = new SelectList (new List<SelectListItem> { new SelectListItem { Text = "John - 111", Value = "111" }, new SelectListItem { Text = "Mark - 222", Value = "222" }, new SelectListItem { Text = "Novak - 333", Value = "333" }, }, "Value", "Text"); viewModel.ListOfCustomers = list1; } //now render component view return View("Default", viewModel); } } } //CustomersSearchViewComponent.cs=================================================== namespace Example1.ViewComponents { //it should inherit from ViewComponent class //this is Async version of ViewComponent public class CustomersSearchViewComponent : ViewComponent { private readonly ILogger<CustomersSearchViewComponent>? _logger; // We are testing Dependency Injection (DI) to inject the logger public CustomersSearchViewComponent(ILogger<CustomersSearchViewComponent> logger) { //note how useful is this, we are passing in this constructor //into view-component objects that are part of app DI container //you can pass here any form of reference to DataBase, for example //like EF DbContext or similar _logger = logger; } //The Invoke method for the View component public async Task<IViewComponentResult> InvokeAsync( CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model? model=null ) { //this is neat, this parameters in CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model //are passed to the view-component from host form { //testing that DI worked - logger string methodName = $"Type: {System.Reflection.MethodBase.GetCurrentMethod()?.DeclaringType?.FullName}, " + $"Method: InvokeAsync; "; _logger?.LogWarning(methodName); } await Task.Delay(0); // Simulate some async work //preparing view-model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel viewModel = new(); viewModel.Parameter1String = model?.Parameter1String; viewModel.Parameter2Int = model?.Parameter2Int; viewModel.IdOfTargetInputField = model?.IdOfTargetInputField; { //this should come from DB in real application SelectList list1 = new SelectList (new List<SelectListItem> { new SelectListItem { Text = "John - 111", Value = "111" }, new SelectListItem { Text = "Mark - 222", Value = "222" }, new SelectListItem { Text = "Novak - 333", Value = "333" }, }, "Value", "Text"); viewModel.ListOfCustomers= list1; } //now render component view return View("Default",viewModel); } } }

3.2 Ny ampahany amin'ny Razor (.cshtml)

<!--Test1.cshtml ---------------------------------------------------> @using Example1.Models.Home; @using Example1.ViewComponents; @using Example1.ViewComponents.Models; @using Example1 @using Example1.Models @addTagHelper *, Microsoft.AspNetCore.Mvc.TagHelpers @addTagHelper *, Example1 @addTagHelper *, Example1.TagHelpers @model Test1_ViewModel @{ ViewData["Title"] = "Test1"; <!--Title ---------------------------------------------------> <h5 class="bg-primary text-left p-1 mt-1"> <span class="d-inline-block ms-2"> @ViewData["Title"] </span> </h5> <!-- Flexbox row1 --> <div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px"> <!-- Div 0--------------------------------------------------> <div class="m-3 p-3"> <fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 bg-light shadow" style="width:500px"> <legend class="float-none w-auto px-3 border bg-light rounded-3 "> Div - 0 </legend> <!-- Form ----------------------------------------------------------------- --> <form id="form1" method="post" class="row"> <div class="form-group"> <label asp-for="ContractOwnerCustomer"> Customer Id </label> <input id="ContractOwnerCustomerId" class="form-control" asp-for="ContractOwnerCustomer" /> </div> </form> <hr /> <!--Buttons ----------------------------------------------------- --> <div> <button type="submit" form="form1" class="btn btn-primary mt-3 me-2 float-end" href=''> Submit </button> </div> </fieldset> </div> </div> <!-- Flexbox row2 --> <div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px"> <!-- Div 1----------------------------------------------- --> <div class="m-3 p-3"> <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1"> Div1 - CustomersSearch, Async, invoked with method </h5> @{ CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel1 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model(); myModel1.Parameter1String = "Div1-Async, invoked with method"; myModel1.Parameter2Int = 11111; myModel1.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId"; //so, here we are using the ViewComponent @await Component.InvokeAsync("CustomersSearch", new { model = myModel1, }) ; } </div> <!-- Div 2----------------------------------------------- --> <div class="m-3 p-3"> <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1"> Div2 - CustomersSearch, Async, invoked with Tag Helper </h5> @{ CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel2 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model(); myModel2.Parameter1String = "Div2-Async, invoked with Tag Helper"; myModel2.Parameter2Int = 22222; myModel2.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId"; } <vc:customers-search model=myModel2> </vc:customers-search> </div> </div> <!-- Flexbox row3--> <div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px"> <!-- Div 3----------------------------------------------- --> <div class="m-3 p-3"> <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1"> Div3 - CustomersSearch2, Sync, invoked with method </h5> @{ CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel3 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model(); myModel1.Parameter1String = "Div3-Sync, invoked with method"; myModel1.Parameter2Int = 33333; myModel1.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId"; //so, here we are using the ViewComponent //it looks strange, Sync component invoked with async method //but they want it this way @await Component.InvokeAsync("CustomersSearch2", new { model = myModel1, }) ; } </div> <!-- Div 4----------------------------------------------- --> <div class="m-3 p-3"> <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1"> Div4 - CustomersSearch2, Sync, invoked with Tag Helper </h5> @{ CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel4 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model(); myModel2.Parameter1String = "Div4- Sync, invoked with Tag Helper"; myModel2.Parameter2Int = 44444; myModel2.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId"; } <vc:customers-search2 model=myModel2> </vc:customers-search2> </div> <!-- ----------------------------------------------- --> </div> } <!--CustomersSearch\Default.cshtml --------------------------------> @using Example1.ViewComponents.Models @model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel <!--Visually, this div (color bg-info) is the component---> <div id="ViewComponents1" class="bg-info p-3" style="width:400px"> <!--Title ---------------------------------------------------> <h5 class="bg-primary text-center p-1 m-3"> CustomersSearch - Async ViewComponent </h5> <p> Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form <br/> Parameter1String: @Model.Parameter1String </p> <p> Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form <br /> Parameter2Int: @Model.Parameter2Int </p> <fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 m-2 shadow"> <label> Proof-of-concept, list of customers from DB </label> <select id="customerSelect2" class="form-select" asp-items="@Model.ListOfCustomers"> </select> <a class="btn btn-secondary mt-3 float-end" onclick="copyInputTextTo(this)"> Copy Selected Customer ID to Form </a> </fieldset> </div> <!-- End of <div id="ViewComponents1" --> <script> // This function will export selection value from the ViewComponent // to the main form and copy it to the input field function copyInputTextTo(anchor) { var root = anchor.closest('fieldset'); var target = document.getElementById("@Model.IdOfTargetInputField"); var source = root.querySelector('#customerSelect2') ; if (source && target) { target.value = source.value; } return false; } </script> <!--CustomersSearch2\Default.cshtml --------------------------------> @using Example1.ViewComponents.Models @model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel <!--Visually, this div (color bg-warning) is the component---> <div id="ViewComponents1" class="bg-warning p-3" style="width:400px"> <!--Title ---------------------------------------------------> <h5 class="bg-primary text-center p-1 m-3"> CustomersSearch2 - Sync ViewComponent </h5> <p> Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form <br /> Parameter1String: @Model.Parameter1String </p> <p> Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form <br /> Parameter2Int: @Model.Parameter2Int </p> <fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 m-2 shadow"> <label> Proof-of-concept, list of customers from DB </label> <select id="customerSelect2" class="form-select" asp-items="@Model.ListOfCustomers"> </select> <a class="btn btn-secondary mt-3 float-end" onclick="copyInputTextTo(this)"> Copy Selected Customer ID to Form </a> </fieldset> </div> <!-- End of <div id="ViewComponents1" --> <script> // This function will export selection value from the ViewComponent // to the main form and copy it to the input field function copyInputTextTo(anchor) { var root = anchor.closest('fieldset'); var target = document.getElementById("@Model.IdOfTargetInputField"); var source = root.querySelector('#customerSelect2') ; if (source && target) { target.value = source.value; } return false; } </script>

3.3 Ny toerana misy ny rakitra ao amin'ny tetikasa

Ny fanapahan-kevitra

Ny fanehoan-kevitra ao amin'ny ASP.NET8 dia endrika ambony kokoa amin'ny fanorenana singa, ary hitako fa mahomby izany. Mitaky fotoana izy ireo ary hianatra ny fomba hamoronana / mampiasa azy ireo, fa mazava ho azy fa ilaina ho an'ny olona manana traikefa.Amin'ny ASP.NETNy fandaharana.

[1] Ny fijerena ireo singa ao amin'ny ASP.NET Core

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/aspnet/core/mvc/views/view-components?view=aspnetcore-9.0

[7] Ny fanehoan-kevitra ao amin'ny ASP.NET Core MVC

https://dotnettutorials.net/lesson/view-components-in-asp-net-core-mvc/