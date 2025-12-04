SpyCloudのデータによると、企業のユーザーはマルウェアよりもフィッシングのターゲットになる可能性が3倍高い

Austin, TX, USA, December 4th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Phishing has surged 400% year-over-year, highlighting need for real-time visibility into identity exposures. アイデンティティの脅威保護のリーダー、本日、企業ユーザーを不当にターゲットとするフィッシング攻撃の急増を示す新しいデータを公開しました。 SpyCloud スパイクロール 同社は、成功したフィッシングアイデンティティの年間400%増加を追跡し、ビジネス電子メールアドレスを含む2800万件以上のフィッシングレコードの約40%が回収された - 回収されたマルウェアデータのわずか115%に比べて。 The findings reinforce a growing shift in cybercriminals’ strategy: phishing is now the preferred gateway into enterprise environments, and . Threat actors are using this access as a launchpad for follow-on attacks, with SpyCloud reporting in its that phishing is now the leading entry point for ransomware, accounting for 35% of all ransomware infections. SpyCloud sees this trend continuing in 2026 2025 Identity Threat Report SpyCloud sees this trend continuing in 2026 2025年 アイデンティティ脅威レポート \n \n 「フィッシングは現在、サイバー犯罪者が企業環境に侵入するために使用する最もスケーラブルなツールの1つです」とSpyCloudのセキュリティ研究責任者であるTrevor Hilligoss氏は述べています。 “Phishing is now one of the most scalable tools cybercriminals use to breach enterprise environments,” said Trevor Hilligoss, SpyCloud’s Head of Security Research. \n \n “Cybercrime enablement services, like phishing-as-a-service kits that automate convincing lures and adversary-in-the-middle tactics that capture MFA tokens and session cookies, put advanced tactics into the hands of low-skilled actors, making it easier than ever to compromise users at scale. SpyCloud’s visibility into these campaigns gives organizations a critical edge, helping them detect who’s been targeted and what data has been exposed, and remediate those credentials before they can be weaponized.” 「サイバー犯罪を可能にするサービス、すなわち、説得力のある誘惑を自動化するフィッシングサービスキットや、MFAトークンをキャプチャする中間戦術やセッションクッキーなどは、高度な戦術を低スキルな俳優の手に置き、これまで以上にユーザーを規模で脅かすのは容易です。 SpyCloudは、ランサムウェア、詐欺、アカウント買収などのフォローアップ攻撃が発生する前に、成功したフィッシングされたアイデンティティデータを復元し、自動的に修正する唯一のプロバイダです。 \n \n 「多くの組織は、電子メールのフィルタリング、エンドポイント保護、従業員教育などの伝統的な防御手段に頼り、フィッシングやマルウェアの試みを止めるが、これらのツールはこれまでしか進まない」とSpyCloudのChief Product OfficerであるDamon Fleury氏は述べた。 “Many organizations rely on traditional defenses like email filtering, endpoint protection, and employee education to stop phishing and malware attempts, but those tools only go so far,” said Damon Fleury, SpyCloud’s Chief Product Officer. \n \n “Attackers are still getting through – and when they do, it’s the exposed identity data that enables further harm. Security teams need to be vigilant about what’s already been compromised and circulating in the criminal underground. Prevention is important, but without real-time visibility and post-compromise remediation, it’s not enough.” 「攻撃者はまだ乗り越えていますが、暴露されたアイデンティティデータがさらなる被害を引き起こす可能性があります。セキュリティチームは、犯罪地下で既に脅かされ、流通しているものについて警戒する必要があります。 フィッシングが主流の入力点となっている一方で、マルウェアは依然として重要な脅威ベクターであり、遠隔作業と独自のデバイスポリシーの時代に、個人への暴露はますます企業環境を脅かすために使われています。 最近の例は、 , where malware on a personal device led to the compromise of sensitive corporate data. 2025 ニッケイ破綻 2025 ニッケイ破綻 Despite only 11.5% of recaptured malware infections exfiltrating business email addresses directly, SpyCloud data shows that 管理されたデバイスであろうと、管理されていないデバイスであろうと、デジタル歴史の中でインフォステイラーのマルウェア感染の被害者となった - 脅威行為者が個人アカウントから企業アカウントに横断的に移動している強力な指標。 nearly 1 in 2 corporate users nearly 1 in 2 corporate users \n \n 「企業を守ることは、企業のアカウントを超えることを意味します」とFleuryは付け加えた。 “Protecting the enterprise means looking beyond corporate accounts,” Fleury added. \n \n “Due to the continuous reuse of passwords and shared identity data across work and personal accounts like mobile numbers, the line between a user’s personal digital history and their professional access effectively no longer exists. That’s why it’s essential to monitor and remediate exposures across the full spectrum of an individual’s digital identity – personal and professional.” “Due to the continuous reuse of passwords and shared identity data across work and personal accounts like mobile numbers, the line between a user’s personal digital history and their professional access effectively no longer exists. That’s why it’s essential to monitor and remediate exposures across the full spectrum of an individual’s digital identity – personal and professional.” SpyCloud is the leader in holistic identity protection, detecting and protecting organizations from the phishing, malware, and breach exposures of employees, contractors, and vendors across personal and professional identities. Users can click to learn more. here here About SpyCloud: 自動化されたアイデンティティの脅威保護ソリューションは、高度な分析とAIを活用して、ランサムウェアとアカウントの買収を予防し、内部脅威を検出し、従業員と消費者のアイデンティティを保護し、サイバー犯罪の調査を加速させます。 スパイクロール スパイクロール 侵入、マルウェアに感染したデバイス、および成功したフィッシュからのSpyCloudのデータは、多くの人気のあるダークウェブモニタリングとアイデンティティー盗難保護オファーをサポートしています。 顧客には、フォーチュン10の7社と、世界中の数百のグローバル企業、中規模企業、政府機関が含まれています。 テキサス州オースティンに本社を置くSpyCloudは、企業や消費者を盗まれたアイデンティティデータから守るという使命を持つ200人以上のサイバーセキュリティの専門家を抱えています。 より多くの情報を知り、彼らの会社の露出したデータに関する洞察を確認するには、ユーザーは訪問することができます。 . spycloud.com spycloud.com コンタクト Sr. Account Director Emily Brown REQ on behalf of SpyCloud(スパイクロール) スパイクルーム@req.co \n \n This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging . Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. プログラム この記事は、HackerNoonのビジネスブログプログラムの下、Chainwireのプレスリリースとして掲載されました。 Program プログラム