Refactoring 019 - Sådan bekræftes e-mail-adresser

Sig det én gang og kun én gang
TL;DR: Undgå duplikerede e-mail-valideringer.
Kode Smell 20 - For tidlig optimering
Identificer, hvor e-mailvalideringslogikken er duplikeret.
Opret en
Email Address for at indkapsle valideringsregler.
Refaktorer kode for at bruge
Email Address i stedet for rå strenge.
public class Person { private String emailAddress; // Primitive Obsession public void setEmailAddress(String emailAddress) { // Duplicated code if (!emailAddress.matches( "^[\\w.%+-]+@[\\w.-]+\\.[a-zA-Z]{2,}$")) { throw new IllegalArgumentException( "Invalid email address format"); } this.emailAddress = emailAddress; } } public class JobApplication { private String applicantEmailAddress; public void setApplicantEmailAddress(String emailAddress) { // Duplicated code if (!emailAddress.matches( "^[\\w.%+-]+@[\\w.-]+\\.[a-zA-Z]{2,}$")) { throw new IllegalArgumentException( "Invalid email address format"); } this.applicantEmailAddress = emailAddress; } }
public class EmailAddress { // 2. Create an `EmailAddress` class to encapsulate validation rules. private final String value; public EmailAddress(String value) { // The rules are in a single place // And all objects are created valid if (!value.matches("^[\\w.%+-]+@[\\w.-]+\\.[a-zA-Z]{2,}$")) { throw new IllegalArgumentException( "Invalid email address format"); } this.value = value; } } public class Person { private final EmailAddress emailAddress; public Person(EmailAddress emailAddress) { // 1. Identify where email validation logic is duplicated. // 3. Refactor code to use the `Email Address` // class instead of raw strings. // No validation is required this.emailAddress = emailAddress; } } public class JobApplication { private EmailAddress applicantEmailAddress; public JobApplication(EmailAddress applicantEmailAddress) { this.applicantEmailAddress = applicantEmailAddress; } }
Denne refactoring er sikker, hvis du erstatter alle forekomster af rå e-mail-strenge med klassen 'EmailAddress' og sikrer, at alle tests består.
Du gør e-mailvalidering konsistent på tværs af din ansøgning.
Da valideringsregler er centraliseret ét sted, bliver koden lettere at vedligeholde.
Du reducerer også risikoen for fejl forårsaget af inkonsekvent logik.
I den virkelige verden er
Email Addresses små objekter , der eksisterer og ikke er strenge.
Den refaktorerede kode er tættere på den virkelige MAPPER .
Bemærk, at bijektionsnavne er vigtige. Det ville hjælpe at oprette en
EmailAddress , ikke en
Lad ikke Premature Optimizers fortælle dig, at denne løsning har en præstationsstraf.
De laver aldrig egentlige benchmarks med data fra den virkelige verden.
Uden ordentlige instruktioner
Med specifikke instruktioner
Billede af Gerd Altmann på Pixabay
Denne artikel er en del af Refactoring-serien.