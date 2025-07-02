የኮርፖሬሽን Influencer Hub: ባለሙያዎች ወደ ብራንድ ስፔስቶች ይፈጥራል

በ Social Discovery Group, በጣም ጠንካራ ብራንድ ስዕሎች ከቤት ውስጥ ይመጣሉ.በዚህ ጽሑፍ ውስጥ, Social Discovery Group የፕሬስ ጓደኛ Veronika Likhnis በ "SDG Jedi Order" - አንድ የ Star Wars-ተኮር ፕሮግራም እንዴት ለመፍጠር እና በይነገጽ ላይ በይነገጽ ለመፍጠር እና በይነገጽ ላይ በይነገጽ ላይ የእኛን ብራንድ ማምረቻዎች በመስመር ላይ ያደርጋል.

ሁሉም ሰው የኩባንያ ብራንድ ማግኘት የሚፈልጉት ነገር ነው – ነገር ግን ማንኛውም የኮምፒውተር ቪዲዮ ወይም የኮምፒውተር ብራንድ ማንኛውም ጊዜ በእርስዎ ታሪክን በእያንዳንዱ ቀናት ላይ የሚፈልጉትን ሰዎች እንደ ጠንካራነት ያቀርባል.

በ የ Social Discovery ቡድን እኛ የ SDG Jedi Order, የእኛን ውስጣዊ የአምላክ ፕሮግራም ይጀምራሉ, ሰራተኞች እምነት ይሰጣሉ, የእርስዎን ልምድ ይሰጣሉ, እና በእርስዎ ብራንድን እውነተኛ እና ዲጂታል ደረጃዎች ላይ ትክክለኛነት ያስተዋውቃሉ.

እና አንድ ሙከራ ፕሮጀክቶች እንደ የመጀመሪያው ነገር ፈጣን አንድ ሕንፃ-ነፍጥረት ጓደኛ ነበር.

እና አንድ ሙከራ ፕሮጀክቶች እንደ የመጀመሪያው ነገር ፈጣን አንድ ሕንፃ-ነፍጥረት ጓደኛ ነበር.

የኮምፒውተር አስተዳዳሪን ለማግኘት የሚፈልጉት ነገር ምን ነው?

Traditional employer branding operates on a fundamental assumption: that companies can control their narrative through corporate communications. ነገር ግን ዛሬ የሠራተኞች - 특히 ከፍተኛ ችሎታ - በባህር ገበያ መተግበሪያ በመስመር ላይ ያውቃሉ. እነርሱ በእርግጥ የግል ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ከባህር ጓደኞች ጓደኞች ጓደኞች ጓደኞች ጓደኞች ጓደኞች ጓደኞች ጓደኞች

በ SDG, በግል ሠራተኞች ለ ቀላል እና ቀላል motivation ስርዓት እንዴት ለመፍጠር እንዴት እንደሚቻል ለማንኛውም ጊዜ ይሞክሩ. አንድ ሰው በግል ጓደኞች እንዴት እንደሚያሳዩ እንዴት እንደሚረዳት, ስለ ምን ይወዳሉ, እና ምንድን ያገኛሉ. አብዛኞቹ የፈጠራ ባለሙያዎች ምቹ ልምድ ይሰጣሉ, ነገር ግን በግል ጓደኞች ወይም በግል ጓደኞች ላይ ባለሙያ አይደለም. እነርሱ የሚከተሉትን ቀላል መንገድ ያስፈልጋሉ.

አብዛኛዎቹ የቴክኖሎጂ ኢንዱስትሪ ውስጥ ሰራተኞች በ Star Wars Fans ናቸው, ስለዚህ በ Jedi Order ላይ ፕሮግራም ለማስተዋወቅ ይፈልጋሉ. በ Jedi ስርዓት ውስጥ አንድ ሰራተኞች ከ Youngling ወደ Jedi Master ይጨምራሉ.

የእርስዎን ኃይል ጋር ይሆናል

የእኛን ንድፍ ቡድን ጋር, ለእያንዳንዱ ባህሪያት አንድ ልዩ ንድፍ እና ቪዲዮዎችን ለመፍጠር: Youngling, Padawan, Jedi Knight, and Jedi Master. We established a dedicated channel to post Jedi achievements and rank progressions. We even created special emojis of these characters and branded gifts customized for the program.

The Progression Model:

Youngling: የ Social Media ባለሙያ ልጥፎች

Padawan: ጦማር እና ምሳሌ ምርምር ለ Long-Form Content Creation

Jedi Knight: ኢንዱስትሪ እንቅስቃሴዎች እና ቪባሚናሮች ላይ መተግበሪያ

Jedi Master: ባለብዙ ቻይናዎች ላይ የፈጠራ ግምገማዎች

ይህ ተስማሚ መዋቅር የሠራተኞች ልምድ ውስጥ ሁለት አስፈላጊ ልምድ ያተኮሩ ነው: ትክክለኛነት እና motivation. Employees know precisely what is expected and what they will receive in return.

ይህ ተስማሚ መዋቅር የሠራተኞች ልምድ ውስጥ ሁለት አስፈላጊ ልምድ ያተኮሩ ነው: ትክክለኛነት እና motivation. Employees know precisely what is expected and what they will receive in return.





Outcomes to share

የፕሮግራም መጀመር በኋላ ከ 40 በላይ የተለጠፈው ጽሑፎች እና በዓለም ዙሪያ ከ 20 በላይ ኢንዱስትሪ ተሳታፊዎች በዓለም ዙሪያ ተስማሚ ውጤቶች ያደርጋል. የእኛን ሰራተኞች ጋር የተቋቋመው ትክክለኛ ቁጥጥር ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ ንድፍ

የንግድ ብራንድ ባለሙያዎች

Start with Infrastructure, Not Inspiration Many companies try to inspire employee advocacy without providing the infrastructure to support it. We built the system: content calendars, topic suggestions, editing support, and clear communications about the opportunities.

Provide Dedicated Support An allocated manager helped guide employees through the process. Most professionals know what to share and have valuable cases — they just don’t know how to frame them effectively. So we arranged meetings, interviewed people about potential topics, and helped them write and prepare for their speaking.

Embrace the Multiplier Effect All the content can be repurposed across multiple channels. A single conference presentation becomes a LinkedIn article, a podcast interview, and social media content — maximizing the ROI of your investment in employee advocacy.

የእርስዎ ቡድን ወደ influencer hub ለመፍጠር ብቻ ውሂብ ለመፍጠር ብቻ አይደለም. የእርስዎ ሰራተኞች በአሁኑ ጊዜ የእርስዎን ብራንድ ደብዳቤዎች ናቸው - እና የእርስዎን ሥራ እነርሱን ስኬት ለማግኘት የፕላስቲክ, መሣሪያዎች, እና ትኩረት ያቀርባል. የእርስዎን ብራንድ በጣም ጠንካራ ታሪክ በንግድ ስብሰባ ላይ የተመሠረተ መሆን የሚፈልጉት አይደለም.

Are you listening?

እርስዎ ያውቃሉ?



