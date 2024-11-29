LaFinteca and UTORG Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Cryptocurrency Payment Solutions





LaFinteca, a leading financial services company in Latin America, today announced a strategic partnership with UTORG, a top provider of cryptocurrency solutions in Europe. This collaboration aims to integrate UTORG's advanced technologies into LaFinteca's operations, enhancing its digital payment solutions and establishing UTORG as LaFinteca's main partner in Europe.





With the growing demand for secure and efficient digital payment solutions, LaFinteca, which already has a strong presence in Latin America, seeks to expand its technological capabilities. The partnership with UTORG will enable LaFinteca to offer more seamless and secure cryptocurrency transactions, better meeting the needs of its clients.





In the UTORG app, LaFinteca offers a convenient option for users in Brazil and Mexico to purchase crypto assets directly with fiat currency, acting as a local payment provider in these regions. Customers can seamlessly use familiar and trusted payment methods—PIX in Brazil and SPEI in Mexico—making transactions simple and accessible for all users.













“We are excited about the partnership with UTORG, which will allow us to further strengthen our position in the digital payments market. By integrating UTORG's crypto technology, we will offer more secure and versatile payment options, directly benefiting our clients," said Dmytro Rukin, CEO of LaFinteca.





The partnership focuses on developing consumer-focused solutions, enabling LaFinteca to expand its service offerings, which now include a payment platform capable of processing both traditional and digital currencies. This evolution is seen as a crucial step in meeting the growing demand for digital financial services.





“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with LaFinteca—they’re as all-in on innovation and customer satisfaction as we are!” shared Eugene Petrakov, CEO of UTORG. “Together, we’re set to shake up digital payments across Europe and Latin America, making things easier, faster, and more secure for everyone.”





This collaboration also aims to bridge the gap between the Latin American and European markets, creating new growth and innovation opportunities in the cryptocurrency sector. By combining LaFinteca's deep knowledge of the Latin American market with UTORG's technological expertise, both companies are well-positioned to lead the digital payments market.

About LaFinteca:

LaFinteca is an innovative financial services company in Latin America, focused on offering secure and efficient payment solutions to its clients. With a customer-centric approach, LaFinteca continues to expand its operations and strengthen its position in the global market.





About UTORG:

UTORG is a European fintech company on a mission to make crypto easy and accessible for everyone. With a range of proprietary products, UTORG provides a comprehensive suite of digital finance tools. Central to this suite is the UTORG app, featuring a seamless crypto on-ramp, secure non-custodial wallet, and versatile crypto card. One of UTORG’s standout features is the crypto card, available to residents of the EU and Ukraine. It offers a €50,000 monthly spending limit with zero fees and is accepted wherever debit cards are used. Whether you’re shopping online, dining out, or traveling, UTORG’s crypto card makes spending your crypto assets effortless and hassle-free.



