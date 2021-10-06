Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Are Crypto Payments Going Mainstream With AMC News? by@anndylian

Are Crypto Payments Going Mainstream With AMC News?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
AMC announced in August that it would for the first time accept Bitcoin as payment. AMC’s CEO Adam Aron tweeted: “Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. This was followed by news that moviegoers could also pay for tickets online with Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. While Bitcoin's price has risen by more than 50 million percent since its inception at $0.08, it has experience many peaks and troughs in value.
image
Anndy Lian Hacker Noon profile picture

@anndylian
Anndy Lian

Intergovernmental Blockchain Expert | Best Selling Book Author

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Anndy’s Opinion: Meme Tokens With Real Utility by @anndylian
#meme
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi

Tags

#amc#crypto#cryptocurrency#payment#fintech#paypal#crypto-payments-mainstream#crypto-payments
Join Hacker Noon loading