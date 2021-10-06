Are Crypto Payments Going Mainstream With AMC News?

AMC announced in August that it would for the first time accept Bitcoin as payment. AMC’s CEO Adam Aron tweeted: “Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. This was followed by news that moviegoers could also pay for tickets online with Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. While Bitcoin's price has risen by more than 50 million percent since its inception at $0.08, it has experience many peaks and troughs in value.