Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Kubernetes 1.7 on Ubuntu, the Easy Way by@tvansteenburgh

Kubernetes 1.7 on Ubuntu, the Easy Way

Originally published by Tim Van Steenburgh on June 28th 2017 2,717 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
image
Tim Van Steenburgh Hacker Noon profile picture

@tvansteenburgh
Tim Van Steenburgh

Engineering Manager

I spotted this article yesterday, demonstrating how to set up a Kubernetes cluster on Ubuntu. While the article is well-meaning, I feel obligated to raise my hand and shout, “Wait, it’s actually much easier than that!”

Whether you’re new to Kubernetes and just want to get up-and-running, or you’re a Kubernetes admin looking for an easier way to deploy and manage a cluster, I’ll show you the quickest way to do it on Ubuntu.

Spoiler Alert

On a fresh install of Ubuntu Xenial, it only takes two (!) commands to get a complete Kubernetes cluster up-and-running:

sudo snap install conjure-up --classic
conjure-up kubernetes

The conjure-up command will launch an installer to walk you through installing Kubernetes on the cloud of your choice. You can choose from AWS, Azure, Google, Joyent, Oracle, Rackspace, and…localhost!

Deploying to localhost will create a Kubernetes cluster that is fully contained on the host machine, but with all of the cluster components neatly separated into individual LXD containers.

Demo

Here’s a demo where I demonstrate these steps on a fresh Ubuntu Xenial machine. In the demo I run conjure-up in headless mode, without the terminal-based GUI. The entire install is just two commands!

After the install completes, I run a couple of extra commands to show that we do indeed have a fully functional Kubernetes cluster.

Enjoy!

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Getting Started Provisioning an AWS EKS Kubernetes Cluster with Terraform by @cube2222
#aws
Why you Should Get Started Building Containers on Kubernetes by @asadfaizi
#kubernetes
How to Choose a Kubernetes Container Registry Solution by @eionel
#kubernetes
GitOps. GitOps? What is GitOps? by @asadfaizi
#gitops
How to Deploy Apps to a Local K3d Cluster by @asadfaizi
#kubernetes

Tags

#kubernetes
Join Hacker Noon loading