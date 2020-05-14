Keyboard Handling in iOS using Swift 5

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
Software Engineer | Product Designer
.
view.endEditing
- Causes the view (or one of its embedded text fields) to resign the first responder status.
endEditing
class ChatLoginVC: UIViewController {
override func viewDidLoad() {
super.viewDidLoad()
//We make a call to our keyboard handling function as soon as the view is loaded.
initializeHideKeyboard()
}
}
extension ChatVC {
func initializeHideKeyboard(){
//Declare a Tap Gesture Recognizer which will trigger our dismissMyKeyboard() function
let tap: UITapGestureRecognizer = UITapGestureRecognizer(
target: self,
action: #selector(dismissMyKeyboard))
//Add this tap gesture recognizer to the parent view
view.addGestureRecognizer(tap)
}
@objc func dismissMyKeyboard(){
//endEditing causes the view (or one of its embedded text fields) to resign the first responder status.
//In short- Dismiss the active keyboard.
view.endEditing(true)
}
}
function.
textFieldShouldReturn
asks the delegate if the text field should process the pressing of the return button.
textFieldShouldReturn
fires when the user presses the Return key on the keyboard. Hence, here we check - Is there any other text-field in the view whose tag is +1 greater than the current text-field on which the return key was pressed. If yes → then move the cursor to that next text-field. If No → Dismiss the keyboard.
textFieldShouldReturn
class ChatLoginVC: UIViewController {
@IBOutlet weak var emailTF: UITextField!
@IBOutlet weak var passwordTF: UITextField!
override func viewDidLoad() {
super.viewDidLoad()
emailTF.delegate = self
passwordTF.delegate = self
emailTF.tag = 1
passwordTF.tag = 2
}
}
extension ChatLoginVC: UITextFieldDelegate {
func textFieldShouldReturn(_ textField: UITextField) -> Bool {
//Check if there is any other text-field in the view whose tag is +1 greater than the current text-field on which the return key was pressed. If yes → then move the cursor to that next text-field. If No → Dismiss the keyboard
if let nextField = self.view.viewWithTag(textField.tag + 1) as? UITextField {
nextField.becomeFirstResponder()
} else {
textField.resignFirstResponder()
}
return false
}
}
works great but unfortunately, there is no “Return” key on iOS Number Pad. To overcome our barrier here in the case of Number Pad, we can add a simple Toolbar above our Keyboard with a “Done” button.
textFieldShouldReturn
class ChatLoginVC: UIViewController {
@IBOutlet weak var pinTF: UITextField!
override func viewDidLoad() {
super.viewDidLoad()
setupToolbar()
}
func setupToolbar(){
//Create a toolbar
let bar = UIToolbar()
//Create a done button with an action to trigger our function to dismiss the keyboard
let doneBtn = UIBarButtonItem(title: "Done", style: .plain, target: self, action: #selector(dismissMyKeyboard))
//Create a felxible space item so that we can add it around in toolbar to position our done button
let flexSpace = UIBarButtonItem(barButtonSystemItem: .flexibleSpace, target: nil, action: nil)
//Add the created button items in the toobar
bar.items = [flexSpace, flexSpace, doneBtn]
bar.sizeToFit()
//Add the toolbar to our textfield
pinTF.inputAccessoryView = bar
}
@objc func dismissMyKeyboard(){
view.endEditing(true)
}
}
class ChatVC: UIViewController {
@IBOutlet weak var messageTF: UITextField!
@IBOutlet weak var backgroundSV: UIScrollView!
override func viewDidLoad() {
super.viewDidLoad()
//Subscribe to a Notification which will fire before the keyboard will show
subscribeToNotification(UIResponder.keyboardWillShowNotification, selector: #selector(keyboardWillShowOrHide))
//Subscribe to a Notification which will fire before the keyboard will hide
subscribeToNotification(UIResponder.keyboardWillHideNotification, selector: #selector(keyboardWillShowOrHide))
//We make a call to our keyboard handling function as soon as the view is loaded.
initializeHideKeyboard()
}
override func viewWillDisappear(_ animated: Bool) {
super.viewWillDisappear(animated)
//Unsubscribe from all our notifications
unsubscribeFromAllNotifications()
}
}
extension ChatVC {
func initializeHideKeyboard(){
//Declare a Tap Gesture Recognizer which will trigger our dismissMyKeyboard() function
let tap: UITapGestureRecognizer = UITapGestureRecognizer(
target: self,
action: #selector(dismissMyKeyboard))
//Add this tap gesture recognizer to the parent view
view.addGestureRecognizer(tap)
}
@objc func dismissMyKeyboard(){
//endEditing causes the view (or one of its embedded text fields) to resign the first responder status.
//In short- Dismiss the active keyboard.
view.endEditing(true)
}
}
extension ChatVC {
func subscribeToNotification(_ notification: NSNotification.Name, selector: Selector) {
NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(self, selector: selector, name: notification, object: nil)
}
func unsubscribeFromAllNotifications() {
NotificationCenter.default.removeObserver(self)
}
@objc func keyboardWillShowOrHide(notification: NSNotification) {
// Get required info out of the notification
if let scrollView = backgroundSV, let userInfo = notification.userInfo, let endValue = userInfo[UIResponder.keyboardFrameEndUserInfoKey], let durationValue = userInfo[UIResponder.keyboardAnimationDurationUserInfoKey], let curveValue = userInfo[UIResponder.keyboardAnimationCurveUserInfoKey] {
// Transform the keyboard's frame into our view's coordinate system
let endRect = view.convert((endValue as AnyObject).cgRectValue, from: view.window)
// Find out how much the keyboard overlaps our scroll view
let keyboardOverlap = scrollView.frame.maxY - endRect.origin.y
// Set the scroll view's content inset & scroll indicator to avoid the keyboard
scrollView.contentInset.bottom = keyboardOverlap
scrollView.scrollIndicatorInsets.bottom = keyboardOverlap
let duration = (durationValue as AnyObject).doubleValue
let options = UIView.AnimationOptions(rawValue: UInt((curveValue as AnyObject).integerValue << 16))
UIView.animate(withDuration: duration!, delay: 0, options: options, animations: {
self.view.layoutIfNeeded()
}, completion: nil)
}
}
}
class ChatVC: KeyboardHandlingBaseVC {
override func viewDidLoad() {
super.viewDidLoad()
}
}
class KeyboardHandlingBaseVC: UIViewController {
@IBOutlet weak var backgroundSV: UIScrollView!
override func viewDidLoad() {
super.viewDidLoad()
subscribeToNotification(UIResponder.keyboardWillShowNotification, selector: #selector(keyboardWillShowOrHide))
subscribeToNotification(UIResponder.keyboardWillHideNotification, selector: #selector(keyboardWillShowOrHide))
initializeHideKeyboard()
}
override func viewWillDisappear(_ animated: Bool) {
super.viewWillDisappear(animated)
unsubscribeFromAllNotifications()
}
}
// MARK: Keyboard Dismissal Handling on Tap
private extension KeyboardHandlingBaseVC {
func initializeHideKeyboard(){
let tap: UITapGestureRecognizer = UITapGestureRecognizer(
target: self,
action: #selector(dismissMyKeyboard))
view.addGestureRecognizer(tap)
}
@objc func dismissMyKeyboard(){
view.endEditing(true)
}
}
// MARK: Textfield Visibility Handling with Scroll
private extension KeyboardHandlingBaseVC {
func subscribeToNotification(_ notification: NSNotification.Name, selector: Selector) {
NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(self, selector: selector, name: notification, object: nil)
}
func unsubscribeFromAllNotifications() {
NotificationCenter.default.removeObserver(self)
}
@objc func keyboardWillShowOrHide(notification: NSNotification) {
if let scrollView = backgroundSV, let userInfo = notification.userInfo, let endValue = userInfo[UIResponder.keyboardFrameEndUserInfoKey], let durationValue = userInfo[UIResponder.keyboardAnimationDurationUserInfoKey], let curveValue = userInfo[UIResponder.keyboardAnimationCurveUserInfoKey] {
let endRect = view.convert((endValue as AnyObject).cgRectValue, from: view.window)
let keyboardOverlap = scrollView.frame.maxY - endRect.origin.y
scrollView.contentInset.bottom = keyboardOverlap
scrollView.scrollIndicatorInsets.bottom = keyboardOverlap
let duration = (durationValue as AnyObject).doubleValue
let options = UIView.AnimationOptions(rawValue: UInt((curveValue as AnyObject).integerValue << 16))
UIView.animate(withDuration: duration!, delay: 0, options: options, animations: {
self.view.layoutIfNeeded()
}, completion: nil)
}
}
}
This article was originally published at CometChat.