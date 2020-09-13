"The Pandemic Enabled me to Take a Deep Self-reflection" - Joseph Chukwube, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Joseph Chukwube from Nigeria has been nominated for a 2020
Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Joseph had to share.
1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?
I'm a professional digital marketer; the founder of Digitage.net, a digital marketing agency. I'm highly enthusiastic about all things business and technology, and I share informative resources to help businesses and consumers stay informed, safer, and smarter online.
I write about tech trends such as AR/VR and IoT, share cybersecurity tips and measures, and I discuss business strategies and solutions.
I'm excited and honored to have been nominated in this prestigious award, and in three categories at that!
Nothing in particular
If it's worth doing, it's worth doing properly!
The pandemic enabled me to take a deep self-reflection, overcome old weaknesses, and discover new strengths and new ways to get things done. I learned to diversify and learn a new hustle (Forex Trading) and I couldn't be happier.
Real Estate
I can't think of any.
The tech space and the innovations around AR/VR in regards to adapting to the new normal.
LinkedIn, Skype
Forex Trading
