"The Pandemic Enabled me to Take a Deep Self-reflection" - Joseph Chukwube, 2020 Noonie Nominee

Joseph Chukwube from Nigeria has been nominated for a 2020

Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Joseph had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUGMENTED REALITY

Security Advocate of the Year

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - IoT



2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a professional digital marketer; the founder of Digitage.net, a digital marketing agency. I'm highly enthusiastic about all things business and technology, and I share informative resources to help businesses and consumers stay informed, safer, and smarter online.



3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write about tech trends such as AR/VR and IoT, share cybersecurity tips and measures, and I discuss business strategies and solutions.



4. What are you most excited about right now?

I'm excited and honored to have been nominated in this prestigious award, and in three categories at that!

5. What are you worried about right now?

Nothing in particular



6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

If it's worth doing, it's worth doing properly!

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

The pandemic enabled me to take a deep self-reflection, overcome old weaknesses, and discover new strengths and new ways to get things done. I learned to diversify and learn a new hustle (Forex Trading) and I couldn't be happier.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Real Estate

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

I can't think of any.

10. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

The tech space and the innovations around AR/VR in regards to adapting to the new normal.

11. Which apps can't you live without?



LinkedIn, Skype



13. What are you currently learning?

Forex Trading

