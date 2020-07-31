"It's Okay To Be Selfish For Your Career" — Iman Tumorang, 7x Dev Noonie Nominee

The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Iman Tumorang from Indonesia, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Software Development and Technology categories. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Iman .

1. Which 2020 Noonies have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Golang; Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DOCKER; Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - KUBERNETES; Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING TO CODE; Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PROGRAMMING; Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TESTING





2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm Iman, a Software Engineer. I love solving scaling problems from a product perspective, because I believe there's no such a silver bullet to help to scale products. And working on products forces me to learn and improve myself, every time. I also love to solve engineering problems, like helping engineers move faster without being blocked by manual processes.

I'm passionate about Startup culture: Move Fast and Fix Things is my motto.

I have with expertise in Software Architecture, Microservices Architecture and Design, API Development and Go (Golang).



3. What's your writing process?

I love writing about stuff that I just experienced, especially in Software Engineering. Like for example, every time I face interesting obstacles or solve a new problem when work on any given project, then I'll write about it as soon as possible.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I'm excited about my side project... It's a stealth startup, so I can't disclose it for now.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Covid. It's getting worse, but people are just getting used to it.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Sometimes it's okay to a bit selfish for your career.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I'm still good, and my current employer also doing well.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

I'll work on my startup! (I'll gladly discuss for the details, if anyone is in the market for a wise investment... 😉)



9. Which apps can't you live without?

Google! It's just getting better, and it's becoming my 3rd brain.

10. What are you currently learning?

Finding my "ikigai"...



