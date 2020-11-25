IT Audit | Step-by-Step Guide

Specialist in drafting templates for IT policies and procedures
In 2020, an IT audit is important for all organizations. It provides insights into the business’ IT infrastructure and how it can be improved.
In general, an audit sounds quite scary.
Who wants to get a letter from the IRS about opening an audit into your financial accounts?
However, an IT audit is different. Organizations hire IT auditors to analyze their organization’s IT infrastructure to see if everything is up to par. It’s mostly the executives, in particular, the CEO, COO, and CFO that request an IT audit.
IT audits are mostly conducted because people on an executive-level don’t know what exactly is happening in their IT department. Whether the business is outsourcing its IT tasks or have an internal IT team.
If things are not looking up in the IT department lately, or there have been a lot of downtimes, then it’s time for an IT audit!
IT audit, also known as, information system audit is the examination of an organization’s IT infrastructure, policies, and procedures.
IT audits started in the mid-1960s and have gone through several changes. They play an important part in keeping an organization’s IT policies and procedures up-to-date.
Every business needs an IT department. It may be an internal team, remote team, or maybe you outsource your organization’s IT tasks.
In any case, the threat of cyber-sabotage is real. A cybercriminal can steal your data, and ruin your enterprise’s reputation leading to a major loss.
In the information age, data is your biggest asset. Unlike physical assets, you cannot protect data by building walls and safes. Cyber threats are like Trojan horses, appearing friendly, but holding surprises.
However, the threat does not necessarily come from outside. It can also be internal. Like an employee misusing or mishandling IT equipment. For example, a phishing attack can happen if an employee clicks on an insecure link on their work computers.
In conclusion: technology is vital AND vulnerable!
What your business needs, is someone to analyze the complete IT infrastructure and make sure that your assets are safe. Remember, the integrity of your IT system can be the difference between success and failure!
IT audit can be broadly divided into two types:
More specifically, the five categories of IT audit are:
The purpose of an IT audit is to evaluate the effectiveness of an organization’s IT system.
Installing controls keeps everything in check, but is not enough in the long-term. It’s important to make sure that the proper controls are installed and working as intended. If it’s not, then how can we handle the situation and prevent future breaches.
With the way technology is advancing, we also need to consider its impact on information security. It’s important to check if the controls put in place a few years ago, is still efficient and enough.
In an IT audit, all these questions are answered by an unbiased and independent entity. The auditors are auditing the information system. In an information systems environment, the audit is the evaluation of the information system, inputs, processing, and output.
An IT audit evaluates three major aspects of an information system:
In organizations, people often ask how to prepare for an IT audit. If there is anything we can do to make the process go smoothly.
If you have an upcoming Audit and want to prepare for it, then here are a few steps to ensure a stress-free IT audit.
Notify All Internal and External Partners
The first step in an IT audit is to notify the external and internal partners that an audit is coming. It includes all the stakeholders, management, and support. The whole team should be ready to provide any documentation or details that the auditors request.
You should notify all departments and ensure that everyone’s ready to make the process go smoothly.
You can also conduct surveys to ask the staff about any IT-related issues and their severity.
An IT audit is all about IT assets and securing them. Creating an Inventory of all IT assets in your organization can put everything into perspective. The IT assets include both hardware and software resources that are used in everyday operations.
Along with IT assets inventory, you should also keep the access linked list handy. It should be easier for auditors to have immediate access to your system.
To make this work, create a list of login credentials for all software and hardware resources involved in the audit process. Also, in terms of physical access in the building, auditors should be able to freely visit various parts of the property.
During the IT audit, the auditors will request various documents at different stages. keeping a list of all important documents in your organization will come in handy.
Ask your auditors to provide a list of all documents that they may need and get your documentation right. Having all important documents in a central location can save both you and your auditor a lot of time and trouble.
You should also have a log of the administrative written policies and procedures in one place.
When the auditors have a complete picture of your finances and expenditures, they can make suggestions about reducing operating costs and increase profit.
Before conducting an IT audit you need well-documented IT policies and procedures. A softcopy and hardcopy of the policies and procedures ready for the auditors to review. This will save you time and trouble that would otherwise be spent scrambling through the policies and procedures looking for something specific.
On the other hand, the auditors will save time otherwise spent asking for various documents at various stages.
Next to the IT policies and procedures, you should also have a written information security plan in place.
All firms that are registered with the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) are required to have a written information security plan. A written ISP (Information Security Plan) can help prepare the organization for IT-related risks and measures to handle it.
Whether big or small, in an IT infrastructure, controls and safeguards are one of the most important aspects. You must have proper controls at strategic points to keep the applications and software secure. And create a list of all controls and save that you have in place for the IT system
Being aware of the gaps in your IT infrastructure can make the IT audit go more smoothly. You should also have a grasp on apps and services to better understand and secure them.
No system is entirely fool-proof, and as a user, you’re best-equipped to find vulnerabilities in your system.
Auditors are definitely the best for an audit but no one knows the system better than you. A self-assessment of your system will help you get a better understanding of your organization.
A self-assessment will also give you confidence about your system’s performance and help you understand the audit results better
Any issues found in the previous audits that were not addressed before should also be mentioned.
Getting a second opinion about the findings of the auditor is not a bad thing. It gives you a head start when you get the results. It also helps you prioritize the results and begin the remediation process.
An IT audit guide is not complete without the audit process, which includes five steps.
What is the Outcome of an IT Audit?
Now that we understand the importance, purpose, and process of the IT audits. You might be wondering,
What will be the outcome of the IT audit?
What will be the IT audit deliverables?
An IT audit deliverable includes the following documentations:
The audit report shall include the following:
