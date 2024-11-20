Cido Launches New Generation Blockchain Indexing Platform, Promises 100x Speed Improvements

ReadWrite
by Ishan Pandey November 20th, 2024
Cido introduces high-performance blockchain indexing platform, delivering 100x faster Ethereum indexing and 25x improved query speeds.
A new blockchain indexing platform, Cido, emerged from stealth development this week, introducing technology that aims to address data processing bottlenecks in the Web3 space. The platform focuses on providing real-time blockchain data access and processing capabilities.


The platform processes blockchain data through parallel processing systems, enabling users to sync with any blockchain network immediately upon deployment. According to performance metrics, Cido indexes Ethereum Mainnet at speeds 100 times faster than current market solutions, while achieving query speeds 25 times faster than The Graph, a leading competitor in the space.


For organizations running multiple concurrent queries, Cido maintains a seven-fold speed advantage over existing solutions. This performance level targets enterprises requiring high-volume data processing and real-time analytics.


The platform's architecture enables several key functionalities:

  • Real-time data processing as blocks are generated

  • Cross-chain data integration across multiple networks

  • Event monitoring for on-chain activities

  • API access for developers building applications

  • Data analytics for AI model training


The system currently supports all EVM-compatible blockchain networks, with plans to expand support to other virtual machines in the future. For developers, the platform provides APIs designed to support various applications, including gaming, websites, mobile apps, and backend services. The system processes data within milliseconds of creation, enabling near-instant access across supported networks.


Enterprise users can access features including:


  • Data infrastructure scaling

  • Cross-chain analytics

  • Real-time monitoring systems

  • Advanced analytics tools


The launch comes at a time when blockchain infrastructure faces increasing demands from growing transaction volumes and data processing requirements. Industry observers note that data access and processing speed have become critical factors in blockchain application development and deployment.


Cido is currently operating a beta program for early access to the platform. The platform enters a competitive market where existing solutions have established significant user bases. However, if the reported performance metrics hold true in real-world applications, the technology could represent a significant advance in blockchain data processing capabilities.


For blockchain developers and enterprises requiring high-performance data access, the platform's launch potentially offers new options for building and scaling blockchain applications. The impact on broader blockchain adoption and development practices remains to be seen as the platform moves into public availability.


Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR


