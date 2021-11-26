Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

"Is This How Our Story is Due to End?" #COP26 by@zakoganian

"Is This How Our Story is Due to End?" #COP26

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The whole of humankind must come together to avoid the looming catastrophe caused by anthropogenic climate change – or else there is no future for us. The concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere stands at 412 [parts per million (ppm) The main reasons behind this change are rising global temperatures and a growing human population, both of which are very hard to control for many reasons. We are all collectively releasing carbon into the atmosphere. The main causes behind rising carbon emissions are the way our political leaders lead our societies to evolve and develop. We, on the other hand, are knowingly and willingly disregarding the fact that our essential natural resources will come to an end someday.
image
Zak Oganian Hacker Noon profile picture

@zakoganian
Zak Oganian

Zak Oganian is a drinks industry entrepreneur, with over 12 years of extensive experience in brand ownership.

Zak Oganian Hacker Noon profile picture
by Zak Oganian @zakoganian.Zak Oganian is a drinks industry entrepreneur, with over 12 years of extensive experience in brand ownership.
Read my stories
Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Diving into the Legal Issues of NFTs in FoodTech by @zakoganian
#food-tech
Hacking Clean Water for Your Health by @brianwallace
#water
Community Building Platforms: Reviewing Discourse, Discord, Ghost, and More by @rosano
#community-building
How AI Technology Can Help in the Climate Change Crisis by Reducing Emissions by @itrex
#artificial-intelligence
How Programming, AI, and Big Data is Giving Google A Chance to Save the World by @ryanayers
#climate-change
Why Purpose Driven Tokens Could Be The Vacuum Cleaner to Our Polluted Economy by @lucienlecarme
#blockchain

Tags

#environment#industrialization#sustainability#food-tech#carbon-emissions#long-term-vs-short-term#climate-change#global-warming
Join Hacker Noon loading