"Is This How Our Story is Due to End?" #COP26

The whole of humankind must come together to avoid the looming catastrophe caused by anthropogenic climate change – or else there is no future for us. The concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere stands at 412 [parts per million (ppm) The main reasons behind this change are rising global temperatures and a growing human population, both of which are very hard to control for many reasons. We are all collectively releasing carbon into the atmosphere. The main causes behind rising carbon emissions are the way our political leaders lead our societies to evolve and develop. We, on the other hand, are knowingly and willingly disregarding the fact that our essential natural resources will come to an end someday.