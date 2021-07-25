Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoIs Jira Align worth it? by@productschool

Is Jira Align worth it?

image
Product School Hacker Noon profile picture

@productschoolProduct School

Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb

Would you recommend Jira Align as a tool for product managers? Experienced product managers discuss the Jira onboarding process and alternatives.

This Slogging thread by Matt Jastremski and mark occurred in Product School's official #06_product_tools Slack channel and has been edited for readability.

Matt JastremskiJul 12, 2021, 2:16 AM

Does anyone use Jira Align? We're evaluating it but their demo environment is more of a video tour - very hard to get a clear picture of how it works.

markJul 12, 2021, 10:37 AM

I’d suggest also setting up a demo.

Matt JastremskiJul 12, 2021, 10:42 AM

That's what I'm saying. We did. They gave us a presentation and then gave us logins... but you can't actually do anything in their demo environment besides follow a guided tour. Can't add or edit records or navigate the tool. It's insane. We've tried a ton of different tools and none of them locks down their trial accounts like this. Super suspect.

markJul 12, 2021, 2:44 PM

Wow that's lame. Did you express that to them? Be like we want to use it as if we bought it. Sales people will do a lot to sell you 😉

Matt JastremskiJul 12, 2021, 4:41 PM

Yeah, no response yet!

😍 1
markJul 12, 2021, 4:45 PM

Linear.app is amazing. It just doesn’t offer an export function which isn’t fun for SOC2

Did you enjoy this conversation? Join the #1 Slack Community For Product Managers

Join our private community to network with over 90,000 PMs.
Explore our industry-leading Slack channel, and discover for yourself how it became the most expansive community of Product Management across the world:

Weekly AMAs: Every week we host ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions with top PMs in the industry. This open Q&A forum gives you the most impactful insider access to all your Product questions.

Resources: Specific and dedicated channels for all of the most important topics in product: #05_ask-for-help, #07_resume-review, #08_job-portal, #10_feedback-n-surveys, #11_product-launches, and more!

Careers: Searching for a career change? Or looking to get your foot in the Product door? Our Slack channel has daily job openings in Product that are posted by Product leaders looking for new qualified PMs to join their teams.

Network: Connect and network with Product people from your city or country in our local channels (#local_sanfrancisco, #local_europe, #local_singapore, and more!)

Join here https://productschool.com/slack-community/

To learn more about Slogging, or to partner with Hackernoon and add the Slogging Beta app to your Slack community and create beautifully crafted & curated Hackernoon drafts, visit Slogging.com


Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Sprint Planning Minus Estimation Efforts by @productschool
#slogging
The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses by @mindtitan
#machine-learning
How to Choose the Best online Whiteboard for Your Team by @cardboard
#whiteboard
How To Test a New Line of Business Quickly by @grigand
#marketing
Democratizing Crypto Trading with Trade Fighter by @slogging
#slogging
Customer Engagement is the Key to Achieving Better CX by @Knowmax
#customer-engagement

Tags

#slogging#pm#product-management#jira#project-management-tools#customer-experience#linear#product-school
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.