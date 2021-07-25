Is Jira Align worth it?

@ productschool Product School

Would you recommend Jira Align as a tool for product managers? Experienced product managers discuss the Jira onboarding process and alternatives.

This Slogging thread by Matt Jastremski and mark occurred in Product School's official #06_product_tools Slack channel and has been edited for readability.

Matt Jastremski

Does anyone use Jira Align? We're evaluating it but their demo environment is more of a video tour - very hard to get a clear picture of how it works.

mark

I’d suggest also setting up a demo.

Matt Jastremski

That's what I'm saying. We did. They gave us a presentation and then gave us logins... but you can't actually do anything in their demo environment besides follow a guided tour. Can't add or edit records or navigate the tool. It's insane. We've tried a ton of different tools and none of them locks down their trial accounts like this. Super suspect.

mark

Wow that's lame. Did you express that to them? Be like we want to use it as if we bought it. Sales people will do a lot to sell you 😉

Matt Jastremski

Yeah, no response yet!

😍 1

mark

Linear.app is amazing. It just doesn’t offer an export function which isn’t fun for SOC2

