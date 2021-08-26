Is it Safe to Connect to Public WiFi?

Table of Contents:

What is Public Wifi? What are the Security Risks? Is it Safe to Connect to Public WiFi? How to Stay Safe on Public WiFi Final Thoughts

What is Public WiFi?

Public WiFi are networks that can be found in public places such as coffee shops, libraries, airports, malls, hotels, restaurants and more that allow you to access the Internet for free. These “‘hotspots’ are so widespread and common that people frequently connect to them without thinking twice” (Norton).

Although it may seem harmless to check your email or bank account, on public WiFi, there are some security concerns regarding public WiFi. This article is going to discuss in detail whether or not it is safe to connect to public wifi, as well as some ways to protect yourself if you do feel the need to use a public network.

What are the Security Risks?

In the following sections, we will discuss the security risks with public Wi-Fi and how each can affect your privacy whilst connected to a public network.

Man-in-the-Middle Attacks

One of the most common threats with using public wifi is the risk of a MiTM attack. Essentially, what happens is that the attacker sits in between two devices that are communicating with one another. On a public network, this makes it even easier for attackers to perform a MiTM attack as there is less security covered on the network.

Here’s an example. Alice (point A) sends an email to Bob (point B), vulnerabilities may exist that allow an attacker to sit in between the two and read the messages being sent to one another. So, what you thought was a private email exchange between Alice and Bob is no longer private.

Snooping and Sniffing

Attackers can purchase special kits and devices to help them eavesdrop on Wi-Fi signals. This technique would “allow an attacker to access everything that you are doing online - from viewing whole webpages you have visited to being able to capture your login credentials” (Norton). Take note that you won’t know when an attacker is snooping and sniffing your activity. It will occur in the background, and again since you are connected to the public wifi, you are more vulnerable to snooping and sniffing.

Malicious Hotspots

Cybercriminals will typically trick victims into “connecting to what they think is a legitimate network because the name sounds reputable” (Norton). Let’s take a look at an example for a better understanding.

For example, let’s say that you are staying at Hyatt Hotel and you want to connect to the hotel’s WiFi. The hotel’s network name is “HyattWifi”, however instead you connected to the network “Hyattwifi”. Did you notice the difference? There is a minimal change in the network name making it difficult for people to notice the difference. My suggestion is to always ask the front desk what the hotel WiFi is as some hotels may provide you with a login and password in order to connect to their network. This is the perfect example in my opinion as to why it is not safe to connect to public WiFi.

Malware Distribution

Hackers can use unencrypted and unsecured networks to distribute malware. They can also exploit weaknesses in vulnerable softwares to inject malware into your device. This can be done by writing code to target a specific vulnerability within a software. Another way for hackers to install malware onto your system is by “causing a pop-up window to appear during the connection process offering an upgrade to a piece of popular software” (Kaspersky). If you click on the window then it will automatically start downloading the malware onto your system.

Is it Safe to Connect to Public WiFi?

The answer is NO. It is not safe to connect to public WiFi at all. As you read in the earlier sections about the security risks that may occur when connected to public WiFi, these should be warning signs to you. You need to understand that being connected to public WiFi makes your device a target for hackers. They will most likely go after these devices because they can and it's easy. The next section talks about what you can do to stay safe on public WiFi.

How to Stay Safe on Public WiFi

These are the following tips of what you should and should not do in order to stay safe when using public WiFi.

Do:

Use VPN

Using a VPN will establish a secure and encrypted connection to provide privacy while you are browsing the Internet. Even if a hacker “manages to position himself in the middle of your connection, the data here will be strongly encrypted” (Kaspersky). Therefore, the information that the hackers retrieve would only be useful to them if they were to decrypt the data. In most cases, the target wants to go for an easy target and not go through the hassle of decrypting the encrypted information.

Disable File Sharing

When connected to the Internet via a public network, I recommend you turn off file sharing on your device.

Use SSL Connections

Remember to “enable the “Always Use HTTPS” option on all websites that you visit frequently, or that require you to enter some kind of credentials” (Kaspersky).

Turn Off your WiFi When you Don’t Need It

Believe it or not, even if you aren’t actively connected to a network, the “Wi-Fi hardware in your computer is still transmitting data between any network within range” (Kaspersky). So, if you are only using a Word document and don’t need access to the Internet, then turn off your WiFi.

Don’t:

Leave your Wi-Fi/Bluetooth on if you aren’t using them

Allow your Wi-Fi to auto-connect to public networks

Log into any account via an application that contains sensitive information

Access websites that require your personal information (i.e. bank account)

Log onto a network that is not password protected

Final Thoughts

I would not recommend connecting to a public WiFi unless you have to. It is not safe to connect to public WiFi especially if you aren’t using VPN. When you connect to a public network, you are putting yourself at risk and everything that you are doing on the Internet could most likely be monitored by a cybercriminal.

If you need to access your bank account on a public network then make sure you are using a VPN. Educate yourself of things you can do to stay safe and protect yourself if and when you connect to public WiFi.

