Is Investing in Crypto for Passive Income Goals a Good Idea-l?

Bitcoin - and the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry blossoming around it - is here to stay. In less than one year, it grew by 4000% reaching over $40 billion at one point. Despite the overwhelming influx of new interest and investment, decentralized finance is far from perfect. Thankfully, its flaws are not systematic human greed or corruption, or inequality and exclusivity. Now is a great time to become a liquidity provider, and supply needs to meet fast-growing demands. To help grow the DeFi economy, many projects offer incentives or rewards for crypto holders to contribute their funds.