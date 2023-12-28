The Noonification: Everything Missing in Cosmos DeFi (12/28/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Everything Missing in Cosmos DeFi By [ 30 Min read ]\nThe Cosmos DeFi market is on a strong growth trajectory. The rollout of various innovations and projects provides it with immense growth potential. @kyleliu Read More. In Web3, Community, Not Content, Is King By [ 12 Min read ]\nWhat’s a web3 community and how do you build a successful one? If want to learn something about building one, read on. @emmanuelaj Read More. The State of Crypto Regulation in 2023 By [ 8 Min read ]\nThis year, US legislators and the crypto community made a step to implement a clear crypto regulation framework. @ilinskii Read More. Unveiling the Web 2.5 Documentary: Navigating the Future of the Internet By [ 6 Min read ]\nExplore the internets evolution in the HackerNoon Web 2.5 documentary. From inception to Web 3s questions, dive into Web 2.0s challenges. Move forward fast. @normbond Read More. How to Consume Kafka Messages With NestJS By [ 7 Min read ]\nIn this article I will tell you how to implement your own kafka message consumer using the NestJs framework. I’ll also tell you how to write tests for it. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @vdolzhenko Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME