Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

5 Essential Tools to Start Accepting Crypto Payments by@jessealmeda

5 Essential Tools to Start Accepting Crypto Payments

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency and is accepted by around 36% of small-to-medium-sized businesses. As of 2021, an overwhelming number of businesses accept cryptocurrency. Accepting crypto while you’re already disorganized will only add to the chaos. You need to have your standard finances in order to start accepting crypto, but tracking your crypto gains requires special software. You can stay ahead of the game by using software that automatically converts your website to reflect a set dollar value.
image
Jesse Almeda Hacker Noon profile picture

@jessealmeda
Jesse Almeda

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Could Cryptocurrencies Soothe International Tensions? by @jessealmeda
#cryptocurrency
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
How to Regulate Deregulation: A 'Wicked Problem' Indeed by @mainak
#defi

Tags

#crypto#cryptocurrency#crypto-adoption#cryptocurrencies#crypto-regulation#business-accept-cryptocurrency#organizational-tools#crypto-payments-in-business
Join Hacker Noon loading