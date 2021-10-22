5 Essential Tools to Start Accepting Crypto Payments

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency and is accepted by around 36% of small-to-medium-sized businesses. As of 2021, an overwhelming number of businesses accept cryptocurrency. Accepting crypto while you’re already disorganized will only add to the chaos. You need to have your standard finances in order to start accepting crypto, but tracking your crypto gains requires special software. You can stay ahead of the game by using software that automatically converts your website to reflect a set dollar value.