Is Idea Validation Broken? How I Learned Users Don’t Always Mean What They Click

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bysada@ideavalidar

AI enthusiast| developer | researcher

October 15th, 2025
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Idea Validation: The Hidden Metric Every Startup Ignores — Validation Velocity

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sada@ideavalidar

AI enthusiast| developer | researcher

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startups#entrepreneur#decentralize-ai#startup-advice#startup-ideas#idea-validation#business-strategy#business-growth#startup-lessons

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