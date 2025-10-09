Idea Validation: The Hidden Metric Every Startup Ignores — Validation Velocity

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bysada@ideavalidar

AI enthusiast| developer | researcher

October 9th, 2025
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sada@ideavalidar

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startups#startup#entrepreneurship#ai#innovation#startup-idea-validation#mvps#validation-velocity#idea-validation

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