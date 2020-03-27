Invitation Inside: Beta Test A FREE and Open Source Decentralized VPN

Today we are announcing beta test of KelVPN, a bandwidth sharing solution. It is a distributed VPN, built on top of the Cellframe blockchain framework. Our mission is to build a decentralized privacy network, which can literally serve as a personal spacesuit for everyone accessing the Internet.

KELVPN is a decentralized VPN secured with quantum-safe encryption. Anyone can launch a node or use the network for free similar to torrenting applied to your Internet channel.

Note, that it is free to use and an open-source project (the source code can be found here).

Motivation

Today, Internet services will ask us to lose privacy to gain access to news, entertainment, and social interaction. A vast number of 3rd parties analyze your web traffic to target your ads or, even worse, access your accounts. The governments decide what will be available for you, and what is not, what is right and what is wrong.

The VPN encrypts data and disables the ability of 3 parties to collect personal information based on the user’s IP address. However, the question arises — which VPN service is worth using and which not. Before choosing one, you need to know some facts: As the VPN acts as an Internet provider, it means that they see all your unencrypted data (or logs). Many VPNs collect this data and sell it; VPN services are constantly faced with leaks and hacks. For example, see the last NordVPN hack. A lot of VPN services are built on an outdated technology stack with a large number of known vulnerabilities. If you want to learn more about problems of the Internet freedom and VPNs, check out this article

How does it work?

Users are motivated to launch and maintain output nodes due to economic mechanisms implemented into the network design. However, nodes can be launched by anyone, including VPN providers already operating in the market. In the future, we assume that the network will act as an integration tool for VPN providers, offering high connection speed and a wide selection of locations of output servers without tracking and logging. It is important to note, that the node holder creates a whitelist of the resources to which he wants to allow access via his node. One of the main features of the network is that acceptance of payments and traffic redirection is spread between completely different network actors. This point allows us to have a simple scheme to use the service for ordinary “not-geek people” (login, password, payment by card), and at the same time, it prevents nodes/servers from identifying traffic of a specific user.

BETA TEST INSTRUCTIONS

At first, you need to register on the website — kelvpn.com and click the confirmation link in you e-mail.

Then, join our Telegram group for KELVPN beta-testers: https://t.me/kelvpnbeta

Download the application: https://kelvpn.com/download/

If you need detailed instruction, check this page: https://kelvpn.com/installation-guide/

Where can you find log files; https://medium.com/@cellframe/kelvpn-where-to-find-log-files-linux-win-macos-c40f146b0fc4



Tech Features

We developed KELVPN to provide enhanced privacy and security as well as connection speed in comparison with traditional VPNs. Note please that now service is completely free, payments will appear only after mainnet launch. Our primary technology features:

VPN client and server based on its original code: it is not a fork of OpenVPN or another similar product;

We do not use IPSec (IP tunneling) for connection, partly because of CVE-2019–14899. We use our own DAP protocol instead (Decentralized Application Protocol), and, according to current observations, it can provide access to blocked content even in China. If you are a Chinese user, we kindly promise you to share your own experience with our team;

Private implementation of post-quantum cryptography signatures — Crystal Dilithium, Tesla and BLISS, public key — MSRLN;

Traffic is anonymous; moreover, the determination of the source of traffic or related information about it is significantly hindered;

For cypherpunk enthusiasts: we will add payments based on the ZK-SNARK post-quantum zero-disclosure protocol. It will allow you to pay for the services and receive rewards anonymously ;

We implemented an original checking system to conduct settlements between users and service providers;

For users who just need a secure “one-click” VPN connection, there is an option to pay using bank cards and popular cryptocurrencies — BTC / ETH (note - now service is completely free, payments will appear only in main net);

Additionally, there is a feature, which is called a Smart traffic routing algorithm. It allows you to make requests to the web (and transfer data) using the most efficient way possible (still in development).



We hope, that appearance of decentralized private networks (dVPNs) will make the Internet safer and more private. So, we invite all of you to participate in this beta test and share your thoughts with us.



Disclaimer: I have a vested interest in Cellframe, taking the Head of Research position in the company. The dVPN project KELVPN is a subsidiary project of Cellframe.

