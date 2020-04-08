Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoIntroduction to Ruby Conditionals by@noomdalv

Introduction to Ruby Conditionals

Author profile picture

@noomdalvVlad Luna San

Our daily life contains a set of conditionals whose job is to define us as individuals, these conditionals are introduced to us from the very first day:
  • Basic 
    if
    expression
if user.status == "online"
  puts "hello world"
end
Ruby syntax provides the necessary elements to translate any conditional programming sequence into manageable and easy to read lines of code.

IF / ELSIF / ELSE STATEMENT

The 
if
expression acts as a question and the outcome is determined by the answer to that question, with the help of the 
elsif
and 
else
statements, the possibilities are endless:
if user.mood == "happy"
  puts "time to study"
elsif user.mood == "sad"
  puts "time to play"
else 
  puts "time to code"
end
The 
if
 statement evaluates anything we put in front of him, if the result returns 
true
the condition is accepted and the piece of code inside gets executed, if the result returns 
false
or 
nil
(null) then we continue with the next condition, in this case 
elsif
(else if) and the same process applies, if the result of 
elsif
is 
true
then it should output the message 
"time to play"
, and finally if no condition is 
true
, the 
else
statement is executed.
IF AS A MODIFIER
As with the example above, the difference here is that first we need to write the "answer" or the code to be executed, then we pass the 
if
 statement followed by the "question" or condition, which it's executed if the result is 
true
:
puts "it's true!" if 1 > 0
# returns "it's true"
alarm.sound = off if current_day = 'saturday' || current_day = 'sunday'

UNLESS STATEMENT

Unlike the 
if
 statement who checks for a 
true
 value, the 
unless
statement does the opposite and checks for 
false
 or 
nil
:
unless cellphone.battery.percentage > 14
  cellphone.start_charge
end
We can combine the 
unless
 expression only with the 
else
statement:
unless job.isDone?
  puts "go back to work"
else
  puts "good job!"
end

job.isDone = true
# returns "good job!"
UNLESS AS A MODIFIER
Just as his relative 
if
, 
unless
 can be used as a modifier serving the same purpose but only executing itself when the result is 
false
 or 
nil:
  • Examples:
puts "it's not right!" unless 4 > 3
# 4 > 3 is true so code doesn't execute
alarm.sound = on unless current_time < "7:00am"

CASE / WHEN / ELSE STATEMENT

The 
case
 statement is another Ruby conditional that can be used as an alternative to 
if / unless
, it's most frequently used to structure and create efficient code when there is a wide number of possible outcomes:
case fuel_level
when 71...100
  puts "Fuel Level: High"
when 41...70
  puts "Fuel Level: Medium"
when 21...40
  puts "Fuel Level: Low"
else
  puts "Fuel Level: Very Low"
end

fuel_level: 12
# returns "Fuel Level: Very Low"
case
 is the expression to be evaluated, the 
when
expression contains each one of the conditions, if a condition returns 
true
, the code inside is executed and concludes with the 
end
 statement, finally the 
else
 expression acts as the default condition to be executed if none of the case conditions return 
true
.
Links
If you made it this far i hope this article helped you in one way or another, thanks for reading!

Related

Tags

#ruby#ruby-on-rails#coding#software-development#tutorial#beginners#learning-to-code#programming
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!