Introduction to Ruby Conditionals

Our daily life contains a set of conditionals whose job is to define us as individuals, these conditionals are introduced to us from the very first day:

Basic if expression

if user.status == "online" puts "hello world" end

Ruby syntax provides the necessary elements to translate any conditional programming sequence into manageable and easy to read lines of code.

IF / ELSIF / ELSE STATEMENT

if expression acts as a question and the outcome is determined by the answer to that question, with the help of the elsif and else statements, the possibilities are endless: Theexpression acts as a question and the outcome is determined by the answer to that question, with the help of theandstatements, the possibilities are endless:

if user.mood == "happy" puts "time to study" elsif user.mood == "sad" puts "time to play" else puts "time to code" end

if statement evaluates anything we put in front of him, if the result returns true the condition is accepted and the piece of code inside gets executed, if the result returns false or nil (null) then we continue with the next condition, in this case elsif (else if) and the same process applies, if the result of elsif is true then it should output the message "time to play" , and finally if no condition is true , the else statement is executed. Thestatement evaluates anything we put in front of him, if the result returnsthe condition is accepted and the piece of code inside gets executed, if the result returnsor(null) then we continue with the next condition, in this case(else if) and the same process applies, if the result ofisthen it should output the message, and finally if no condition is, thestatement is executed.

IF AS A MODIFIER

if statement followed by the "question" or condition, which it's executed if the result is true : As with the example above, the difference here is that first we need to write the "answer" or the code to be executed, then we pass thestatement followed by the "question" or condition, which it's executed if the result is

puts "it's true!" if 1 > 0 # returns "it's true"

alarm.sound = off if current_day = 'saturday' || current_day = 'sunday'

UNLESS STATEMENT

if statement who checks for a true value, the unless statement does the opposite and checks for false or nil : Unlike thestatement who checks for avalue, thestatement does the opposite and checks foror

unless cellphone.battery.percentage > 14 cellphone.start_charge end

unless expression only with the else statement: We can combine theexpression only with thestatement:

unless job.isDone? puts "go back to work" else puts "good job!" end job.isDone = true # returns "good job!"

UNLESS AS A MODIFIER

if , unless can be used as a modifier serving the same purpose but only executing itself when the result is false or nil: Just as his relativecan be used as a modifier serving the same purpose but only executing itself when the result isor

Examples:

puts "it's not right!" unless 4 > 3 # 4 > 3 is true so code doesn't execute

alarm.sound = on unless current_time < "7:00am"

CASE / WHEN / ELSE STATEMENT

case statement is another Ruby conditional that can be used as an alternative to if / unless , it's most frequently used to structure and create efficient code when there is a wide number of possible outcomes: Thestatement is another Ruby conditional that can be used as an alternative to, it's most frequently used to structure and create efficient code when there is a wide number of possible outcomes:

case fuel_level when 71 ... 100 puts "Fuel Level: High" when 41 ... 70 puts "Fuel Level: Medium" when 21 ... 40 puts "Fuel Level: Low" else puts "Fuel Level: Very Low" end fuel_level: 12 # returns "Fuel Level: Very Low"

case is the expression to be evaluated, the when expression contains each one of the conditions, if a condition returns true , the code inside is executed and concludes with the end statement, finally the else expression acts as the default condition to be executed if none of the case conditions return true . is the expression to be evaluated, theexpression contains each one of the conditions, if a condition returns, the code inside is executed and concludes with thestatement, finally theexpression acts as the default condition to be executed if none of the case conditions return

Links

Ruby Official Website https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/

Ruby Documentation https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/documentation/

Ruby Control Expressions https://docs.ruby-lang.org/en/2.7.0/syntax/control_expressions_rdoc.html

If you made it this far i hope this article helped you in one way or another, thanks for reading!

