Introduction to Pseudo-Class Selectors

What we will cover in this article more specifically is the subject of pseudo-classes! First of all, what pseudo-classes are, you may ask. They are keyword in CSS language that lets you interact with external factors or events, like moving the mouse over an element or visiting a link. We will not cover here all the pseudo-classes but after reading this article you will get the idea! The main idea behind this pseudo-classes is that they expose events in CSS language witch means that is easier to interact with HTML element on web pages.



Let`s start with some examples!

:active



This pseudo-class is acting as the Click event and is used on every element.



p :active { background-color : red; }

Explanation: When the element is clicked the background is changing to red.

::after

You can insert some content in the html after the element. Is better to see an example to understand.

Example:

p ::after { content : "insert here" ; color : red; }

::before

This class is acting like ::after but on the other way, is inserting content before the element.

Example:

p ::before { content : "insert here" ; color : red; }

::first-line

Select the first line of a text on witch you can apply your properties.

Example:

p ::first-line { color : red; }

::first-letter

Select the first letter of a text.

Example:

p ::first-letter { color : red; font-size : 2rem ; }

:first-child

This one is very interesting because is selecting the first element of his parent.

Example:

.class :first-child { color :red; }

Much more interesting is that you can be more specific and select the first child of a certain type. Example:

.class p :first-child { color :red; }

Which will select the first element of type <p> in the .class

You already got the idea from now. For more pseudo-classes refer to this page

