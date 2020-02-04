Introduction to Pseudo-Class Selectors
What we will cover in this article more specifically is the subject of pseudo-classes! First of all, what pseudo-classes are, you may ask. They are keyword in CSS language that lets you interact with external factors or events, like moving the mouse over an element or visiting a link. We will not cover here all the pseudo-classes but after reading this article you will get the idea! The main idea behind this pseudo-classes is that they expose events in CSS language witch means that is easier to interact with HTML element on web pages.
Let`s start with some examples!
:active
This pseudo-class is acting as the Click
event and is used on every element. Example:
p:active {
background-color: red;
}
Explanation: When the element is clicked the background is changing to red.
You can insert some content in the html after the element. Is better to see an example to understand.
Example:
p::after {
content: "insert here";
color: red;
}
This class is acting like ::after but on the other way, is inserting content before the element.
Example:
p::before {
content: "insert here";
color: red;
}
Select the first line of a text on witch you can apply your properties.
Example:
p::first-line {
color: red;
}
Select the first letter of a text.
Example:
p::first-letter {
color: red;
font-size: 2rem;
}
This one is very interesting because is selecting the first element of his parent.
Example:
.class :first-child {
color:red;
}
Much more interesting is that you can be more specific and select the first child of a certain type. Example:
.class p:first-child {
color:red;
}
Which will select the first element of type <p> in the .class
You already got the idea from now. For more pseudo-classes refer to this page
.
Useful links
If you want to learn and get a job I will refer to the Microverse
page. Here you will get all the help and tools to start learning and become a Full Stack Developer.
