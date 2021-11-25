Introducing the Internet Computer Learning Experience

The content covered in this article is based on the DFINITY Canister SDK, which differs from the NNS system in that they have a different account system. With Internet Computer, developers can focus on writing code using smart contracts without similar distractions associated with the environment, such as: Physical or virtual network configuration requirements. The code is called 'Canister' and 'Actor' in modern programming languages that handles messages in an isolated state, allowing them to be processed remotely and asynchronously.