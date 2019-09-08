A Simple Sequential and Parallel Task List Runner for Terminal

Taskz is a library for Node.js, a simple sequential and parallel task list runner for terminal.

Getting Started

npm i taskz . Create your task sequence in any script file then run it. Install it via. Create your task sequence in any script file then run it.

const taskz = require ( "taskz" ); taskz([ { text : "first task - sleeps for 200ms" , task : async () => await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 200 )); }, { text : "this task will fail" , task : async () => { throw new Error ( "this task failed" ); } } ]).run();

So in other word, you have to create a array of tasks:

const myTasks = [ { text : "task 1" , task : () => { /* ... */ } }, { text : "task 2" , task : () => { /* ... */ } } ];

taskz function and call run to start the process: Then pass it to thefunction and callto start the process:

taskz(myTasks).run();

You can also run tasks in parallel:

taskz(myTasks, { parallel : true }).run();

Other features:

Tags