A Simple Sequential and Parallel Task List Runner for Terminal

https://raph.site
. Create your task sequence in any script file then run it.
npm i taskz
const taskz = require("taskz");
taskz([
{
text: "first task - sleeps for 200ms",
task: async () => await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 200));
},
{
text: "this task will fail",
task: async () => {
throw new Error("this task failed");
}
}
]).run();
const myTasks = [
{ text: "task 1", task: () => { /* ... */ } },
{ text: "task 2", task: () => { /* ... */ } }
];
function and call
taskz
to start the process:
run
taskz(myTasks).run();
taskz(myTasks, { parallel: true }).run();