Introducing a New NFT Project Based on Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin

Art101 explores iconic 20th-century artists and movements with generative NFT collections.
Since
We've built a reputation, completed roadmaps, and promoted arts education in the NFT space. So what’s next? A change of gears.
Don't get me wrong, I love art history, and 'nerding' out for the past six months on my favorite artists and movements has been a blast. It's been an all-out sprint of NFTs for me. We've all learned a ton, gotten engaged in the community, and found
But with twitter's recent PFP adoption, now is the time for unique, meme-able, and unabashed PFPs.
A generative NFT PFP that attempts to match Vitalik's weird one for one. Generated with more than 100 unique traits, including eyewear, hairstyles, jewelry, hats, callbacks, and skin tone variations, Based Vitalik is unapologetically authentic. Just like the man himself.**
Announced on Vitalik’s birthday, Jan 31st, and minting at
Based Vitalik will be Art101's very first paid drop! Each Based Vitalik PFP will cost 0.1 ETH.
We know
Over thousands of hours creating, observing, and collecting NFTs, we've realized investability parallels collectibility, as does an NFTs utility. And putting a premium on our efforts in the NFT space serves those interests best.
To that end, Based Vitalik owners will receive reserved access to our next generative crypto-icon based PFP, Fake Satoshi.
What does this mean for Art101 Roadmap V2? Well, though it's still very much
In the meantime, keep an eye out on Twitter,
Also published on: https://www.publish0x.com/art101/what-s-next-for-art101-vitalik-pfps-and-crypto-icons-xwwzjjo