Introducing a New NFT Project Based on Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin

Based Vitalik is a hyper-fauvist take on generative PFP NFTs, with a side of garish garish. The next NFT PFP will cost 0.1 ETH. Ownership of a Non-Fungible Soup will reserve early-access, granting one based Vitalik PFP for each. Art101 holders, specifically owners of the non-fungible soup, will receive first dibs. The first NFT NFT will be Art101's very first paid drop.

Since lza_menace , jwinterm , and I began Art101 with Non-Fungible Soup , we've created over 16,000 free-to-mint NFTs over five generative collections. Art101 drops have burned more than 500 ETH in TX fees, netted around 700 ETH in volume, and received more than a few 'blue checks' in the process.





We've built a reputation, completed roadmaps, and promoted arts education in the NFT space. So what’s next? A change of gears.





Don't get me wrong, I love art history, and 'nerding' out for the past six months on my favorite artists and movements has been a blast. It's been an all-out sprint of NFTs for me. We've all learned a ton, gotten engaged in the community, and found .



But with twitter's recent PFP adoption, now is the time for unique, meme-able, and unabashed PFPs. Enter Based Vitalik . A hyper-fauvist take on generative PFP NFTs, with a side of garish.

signature portrait style . If Based Vitalik is anything, it's original. There's no NFT PFP like it. Not to mention, it's an NFT homage to crypto-royalty, the creator of Ethereum.





A generative NFT PFP that attempts to match Vitalik's weird one for one. Generated with more than 100 unique traits, including eyewear, hairstyles, jewelry, hats, callbacks, and skin tone variations, Based Vitalik is unapologetically authentic. Just like the man himself.**



Announced on Vitalik’s birthday, Jan 31st, and minting at BasedVitalik.io on Feb. 22nd, Based Vitalik has a supply that complements Ethereum's all-time high, 4962 USD. And Art101 holders, specifically owners of Non-Fungible Soup , receive first dibs. As owning a Non-Fungible Soup will reserve early-access, granting one Based Vitalik for each.

Based Vitalik will be Art101's very first paid drop! Each Based Vitalik PFP will cost 0.1 ETH.





We know Art101 has become synonymous with free-to-mint NFTs, but we're due for a change. We've been hustling, and our marketing lead SolorMining is pushing our collections hard. Art101 has seen unprecedented adoption, and its brand continues to grow.





Over thousands of hours creating, observing, and collecting NFTs, we've realized investability parallels collectibility, as does an NFTs utility. And putting a premium on our efforts in the NFT space serves those interests best.





To that end, Based Vitalik owners will receive reserved access to our next generative crypto-icon based PFP, Fake Satoshi.









What does this mean for Art101 Roadmap V2? Well, though it's still very much in the works , no definitive decision has been made. Until further notice, it's delayed.





In the meantime, keep an eye out on Twitter, @Art101NFT . Where we'll be promoting and promoting previews of our high-effort vector-based NFT homage to one of crypto's great progenitors! Be sure to follow @Cartyisme as well. To keep tabs on the work in progress.



Also published on: https://www.publish0x.com/art101/what-s-next-for-art101-vitalik-pfps-and-crypto-icons-xwwzjjo