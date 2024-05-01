Search icon
    Introducing a New JavaScript Library for Object Diffing and Patching
    201 reads

    Introducing a New JavaScript Library for Object Diffing and Patching

    by Thanga Ganapathy May 1st, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Open Tech Foundation introduces a new JavaScript library to assist with object diffing and patching. Demos and more are included.
    Welcome,


    I am here to introduce the new JavaScript library for object diffing & patching.


    @opentf/obj-diff


    Live Demo with Visualization


    Features


    • Deep Objects Diffing

    • Patching

    • Supports comparing custom object types (via diffWith)

    • TypeScript Support

    • Cross-Platform


    Supported Types


    • Primitives

      • Undefined

      • Null

      • Number

      • String

      • Boolean

      • BigInt


    • Objects

      • Plain Objects, e.g. {}

      • Array

      • Date

      • Map

      • Set


    Let's begin with some basics, and we will go through our examples to see the existing solutions and their issues.

    Diffing

    The diffing is the method used to compare objects, change detection, or object tracking.

    The diff result is called patches.

    It allows us to send fewer data to the backend to apply the patches.

    Patching

    The patching is the method used to re-create the modified object at the other end using the original object + Patches (the diff result).

    Accuracy

    Here, we are going to find out how accurate our library is, and we need similar, popular libraries to compare against them.


    So, let's pick three popular libraries.


    1. Microdiff

    2. just-diff

    3. deep-object-diff


    Let us first create a test file.


    import { diff } from '@opentf/obj-diff';
import mDiff from "microdiff";
import { diff as jDiff } from "just-diff";
import { detailedDiff } from "deep-object-diff";

function run(a, b) {
  try {
    console.log("Micro Diff:");
    console.log(mDiff(a, b));
    console.log();
  } catch (error) {
    console.log("Error: ", error.message);
  }

  try {
    console.log("Just Diff:");
    console.log(jDiff(a, b));
    console.log();
  } catch (error) {
    console.log("Error: ", error.message);
  }

  try {
    console.log("deep-object-diff:");
    console.log(detailedDiff(a, b));
    console.log();
  } catch (error) {
    console.log("Error: ", error.message);
  }

  try {
    console.log("diff:");
    console.log(diff(a, b));
    console.log();
  } catch (error) {
    console.log("Error: ", error.message);
  }
}


    Let's start our complete testing.

    1. Simple with no difference between objects

    run({}, {});

    Micro Diff:
[]

Just Diff:
[]

deep-object-diff:
{
  added: {},
  deleted: {},
  updated: {},
}

diff:
[]

    2. Simple with a single difference

    run({ a: 1 }, { a: 2 });

    Micro Diff:
[
  {
    path: [ "a" ],
    type: "CHANGE",
    value: 2,
    oldValue: 1,
  }
]

Just Diff:
[
  {
    op: "replace",
    path: [ "a" ],
    value: 2,
  }
]

deep-object-diff:
{
  added: {},
  deleted: {},
  updated: {
    a: 2,
  },
}

diff:
[
  {
    t: 2,
    p: [ "a" ],
    v: 2,
  }
]

    3. Primitives

    const a = [undefined, null, "string", 0, 1, 1n, true, false];
const b = [undefined, null, "string", 0, 1, 1n, true, false];
run(a, b);

    Micro Diff:
[]

Just Diff:
[]

deep-object-diff:
{
  added: {},
  deleted: {},
  updated: {},
}

diff:
[]

    All Working fine - no issues.

    4. Number properties

    const a = [NaN, Infinity, -Infinity];
const b = [NaN, Infinity, Infinity];
run(a, b);

    Micro Diff:
[
  {
    path: [ 2 ],
    type: "CHANGE",
    value: Infinity,
    oldValue: -Infinity,
  }
]

Just Diff:
[
  {
    op: "replace",
    path: [ 0 ],
    value: NaN,
  }, {
    op: "replace",
    path: [ 2 ],
    value: Infinity,
  }
]

deep-object-diff:
{
  added: {},
  deleted: {},
  updated: {
    "0": NaN,
    "2": Infinity,
  },
}

diff:
[
  {
    t: 2,
    p: [ 2 ],
    v: Infinity,
  }
]

    As you can see the just-diff & deep-object-diff incorrectly reporting the NaN value changed.

    5. Simple, deep objects

    const a = {
  a: {
    b: {
      c: [1, 2, 3]
    },
    d: null
  },
  text: 'Hello'
}

const b = {
  a: {
    b: {
      c: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
    },
  },
  text: 'Hello World'
}

run(a, b);

    Micro Diff:
[
  {
    type: "CREATE",
    path: [ "a", "b", "c", 3 ],
    value: 4,
  }, {
    type: "CREATE",
    path: [ "a", "b", "c", 4 ],
    value: 5,
  }, {
    type: "REMOVE",
    path: [ "a", "d" ],
    oldValue: null,
  }, {
    path: [ "text" ],
    type: "CHANGE",
    value: "Hello World",
    oldValue: "Hello",
  }
]

Just Diff:
[
  {
    op: "remove",
    path: [ "a", "d" ],
  }, {
    op: "replace",
    path: [ "text" ],
    value: "Hello World",
  }, {
    op: "add",
    path: [ "a", "b", "c", 3 ],
    value: 4,
  }, {
    op: "add",
    path: [ "a", "b", "c", 4 ],
    value: 5,
  }
]

deep-object-diff:
{
  added: {
    a: {
      b: {
        c: { '3': 4, '4': 5 }
      },
    },
  },
  deleted: {
    a: {
      d: undefined,
    },
  },
  updated: {
    text: "Hello World",
  },
}

diff:
[
  {
    t: 1,
    p: [ "a", "b", "c", 3 ],
    v: 4,
  }, {
    t: 1,
    p: [ "a", "b", "c", 4 ],
    v: 5,
  }, {
    t: 0,
    p: [ "a", "d" ],
  }, {
    t: 2,
    p: [ "text" ],
    v: "Hello World",
  }
]

    All Working fine - no issues.

    6. Different object types

    const a = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: 3
}
const b = [1, 2, 3]

run(a, b);

    Micro Diff:
[
  {
    type: "REMOVE",
    path: [ "a" ],
    oldValue: 1,
  }, {
    type: "REMOVE",
    path: [ "b" ],
    oldValue: 2,
  }, {
    type: "REMOVE",
    path: [ "c" ],
    oldValue: 3,
  }, {
    type: "CREATE",
    path: [ 0 ],
    value: 1,
  }, {
    type: "CREATE",
    path: [ 1 ],
    value: 2,
  }, {
    type: "CREATE",
    path: [ 2 ],
    value: 3,
  }
]

Just Diff:
[
  {
    op: "remove",
    path: [ "c" ],
  }, {
    op: "remove",
    path: [ "b" ],
  }, {
    op: "remove",
    path: [ "a" ],
  }, {
    op: "add",
    path: [ 0 ],
    value: 1,
  }, {
    op: "add",
    path: [ 1 ],
    value: 2,
  }, {
    op: "add",
    path: [ 2 ],
    value: 3,
  }
]

deep-object-diff:
{
  added: {
    "0": 1,
    "1": 2,
    "2": 3,
  },
  deleted: {
    a: undefined,
    b: undefined,
    c: undefined,
  },
  updated: {},
}

diff:
[
  {
    t: 2,
    p: [],
    v: [ 1, 2, 3 ],
  }
]

    As you can see, the other libraries are reporting changes within the original object, but the actual object type was changed from plain object to Array.


    Note: The empty path array { p: [] } in our diff result denotes the Root path.

    7. Passing null as object

    const a = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: 3
}
const b = null

run(a, b);

    Micro Diff:
Error:  newObj is not an Object. (evaluating 'key in newObj')

Just Diff:
Error:  both arguments must be objects or arrays

deep-object-diff:
{
  added: {},
  deleted: {},
  updated: null,
}

diff:
[
  {
    t: 2,
    p: [],
    v: null,
  }
]

    8. Commonly used object types: Maps & Sets

    const a = {
  obj: {
    m: new Map([['x', 0], ['y', 1]]),
    s: new Set([1, 2, 3])
  }
}

const b = {
  obj: {
    m: new Map([['x', 1], ['y', 0]]),
    s: new Set([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
  }
}

run(a, b);

    Micro Diff:
[]

Just Diff:
[]

deep-object-diff:
{
  added: {},
  deleted: {},
  updated: {},
}

diff:
[
  {
    t: 2,
    p: [ "obj", "m" ],
    v: Map(2) {
      "x": 1,
      "y": 0,
    },
  }, {
    t: 2,
    p: [ "obj", "s" ],
    v: Set(5) {
      1,
      2,
      3,
      4,
      5,
    },
  }
]

    Performance

    For performance evaluation, we have created a benchmark file with some objects in our repo.


    The following table is the output.


    ┌───┬──────────────────┬─────────┬───────────────────┬────────┬─────────┐
│   │ Task Name        │ ops/sec │ Average Time (ns) │ Margin │ Samples │
├───┼──────────────────┼─────────┼───────────────────┼────────┼─────────┤
+ 0 │ diff             │ 252,694 │ 3957.346814404028 │ ±1.60% │ 25270   │
│ 1 │ microdiff        │ 218,441 │ 4577.892286564301 │ ±0.92% │ 21845   │
│ 2 │ deep-object-diff │ 121,385 │ 8238.188318642591 │ ±1.66% │ 12139   │
│ 3 │ just-diff        │ 105,292 │ 9497.35384615396  │ ±1.66% │ 10530   │
│ 4 │ deep-diff        │ 160,802 │ 6218.820533549017 │ ±1.59% │ 16081   │
└───┴──────────────────┴─────────┴───────────────────┴────────┴─────────┘

    Conclusion

    I hope I have justified the Fast & Accurate aspect of the library.


    We have FAQs section; you can learn more there.


    Please try to use it in your next project, and feel free to send us your feedback & issues you encounter via GitHub issues.


    Please don't forget to check out our important Articles:


    Happy coding! 🚀


    🙏 Thanks for reading.

