Git Guide 3: diff and patch

You use the diff -u command to compare two files, line by line, and have the differing lines compared side-by-side in the same output. For an example of what this looks like, see below:
$ cat menu1.txt
Menu1:
Apples
Bananas
Oranges
Pears
$ cat menu2.txt
Menu:
Apples
Bananas
Grapes
Strawberries
$ diff -u menu1.txt menu2.txt
--- menu1.txt 2019-12-16 18:46:13.794879924 +0900
+++ menu2.txt 2019-12-16 18:46:42.090995670 +0900
@@ -1,6 +1,6 @@
-Menu1:
+Menu:
Apples
Bananas
-Oranges
-Pears
+Grapes
+Strawberries
--- menu1.txt 2019-12-16 18:46:13.794879924 +0900: Indicates the filename and modification time of the first file.
+++ menu2.txt 2019-12-16 18:46:42.090995670 +0900: Indicates the filename and modification time of the second file.
@@ -1,6 +1,6 @@: Marks a block of differences, indicating where differences occur between the two files.
-1,6 denotes six lines starting from the first line in the original file, and
+1,6 represents the same in the modified file.
-Menu1:: Represents the content in the original file.
- signifies deleted lines.
+Menu:: Represents the modified content in the new file.
+ signifies added lines.
Apples,
Bananas: These lines remain unchanged from the original file.
Oranges,
Pears: These lines from the original file were removed in the modified file.
Grapes,
Strawberries: These lines were added in the modified file.
The patch command is useful for applying file differences. See the example below, which compares two files. The comparison is saved as a .diff file, which is then patched to the original file!
$ cat hello_world.txt
Hello World
$ cat hello_world_long.txt
Hello World
It's a wonderful day!
$ diff -u hello_world.txt hello_world_long.txt
--- hello_world.txt 2019-12-16 19:24:12.556102821 +0900
+++ hello_world_long.txt 2019-12-16 19:24:38.944207773 +0900
@@ -1 +1,3 @@
Hello World
+
+It's a wonderful day!
$ diff -u hello_world.txt hello_world_long.txt > hello_world.diff
$ patch hello_world.txt < hello_world.diff
patching file hello_world.txt
$ cat hello_world.txt
Hello World
It's a wonderful day!
$ diff -u hello_world.txt hello_world_long.txt: This part represents the execution of the
diff command to compare
hello_world.txt and
hello_world_long.txt.
--- hello_world.txt 2019-12-16 19:24:12.556102821 +0900: This line shows the filename and the last modification time of the first file.
+++ hello_world_long.txt 2019-12-16 19:24:38.944207773 +0900: This line shows the filename and the last modification time of the second file.
@@ -1 +1,3 @@: This is a diff block marker, indicating the difference between the two files.
-1 refers to the first line in the original file, and
+1,3 indicates the first line to the third line in the new file.
Hello World: This line represents the content in the original file.
+: Signifies added content.
It's a wonderful day!: This line represents the added content in the new file.