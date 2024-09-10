204 reads

Interpretation is the Core of Intelligence

by
byMachine Ethics@machineethics

Machine Ethics

September 10th, 2024
featured image - Interpretation is the Core of Intelligence
    Speed
    Voice
Machine Ethics
← Previous

Weizenbaum’s Gomoku and the Art of Creating an Illusion of Intelligence

Up Next →

The Threads Come Together: Interpretation, Language, Lists, Graphs, and Recursion

About Author

Machine Ethics HackerNoon profile picture
Machine Ethics@machineethics

Machine Ethics

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai-chatbot#eliza-chatbot#history-of-ai#ai-development#early-ai-programs#joseph-weizenbaum#natural-language-processing#psychological-models-in-ai

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
X

Related Stories