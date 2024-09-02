Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Integrating Boundary Control and Safety Measures in Lane-Free Traffic Systemsby@escholar

    Integrating Boundary Control and Safety Measures in Lane-Free Traffic Systems

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsSeptember 2nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The paper introduces advanced boundary and safety controllers for vehicles in lane-free environments. Lateral boundary controllers ensure vehicles stay within road or corridor limits, while longitudinal safety controllers prevent collisions by setting safe acceleration limits. The control strategy accommodates various path types, including straight, skewed, and circular paths, to improve safety and navigation efficiency.
    featured image - Integrating Boundary Control and Safety Measures in Lane-Free Traffic Systems
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Mehdi Naderi;

    (2) Markos Papageorgiou;

    (3) Dimitrios Troullinos;

    (4) Iasson Karafyllis;

    (5) Ioannis Papamichail.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Vehicle Modeling

    The Nonlinear Feedback Control

    OD Corridors and Desired Orientations

    Boundary and Safety Controllers

    Simulation Results

    Conclusion

    Appendix A: Collision Detection

    Appendix B: Transformed ISO-Distance curves

    Appendix C: Local Density

    Appendix D: Safety Controller Details

    Appendix E: Controller Parameters

    References

    V. BOUNDARY AND SAFETY CONTROLLERS

    A. Lateral Boundary Controllers


    Ensuring that a vehicle will not go beyond the road boundaries is of greater importance in a lane-free traffic environment than it is in one with lanes where vehicles tend to drive in the middle of each lane, significantly reducing the risk of going off the road. Furthermore, in dense traffic conditions of lane-free traffic, it is beneficial to have some vehicles driving exactly on a (left or right) road boundary, of course without ever violating it, because this increases the exploitation level of the available road width. Note that boundary controllers are also employed for the corridors of Section IV, whose boundaries must also be respected, even if they do not coincide with the road boundaries.


    To this end, we deploy two boundary controllers, one for each side of the road or corridor, which provide upper and lower limits for the steering angle generated by the NLFC of the vehicle. The vehicle drives according to NLFC if such a bound is not activated; if one of the bounds is steadily activated, the vehicle is asymptotically navigated, by the action of the respective boundary controller, to the corresponding road boundary and continues driving exactly on the road boundary for as long as the steering angle produced by NLFC is activating that bound, e.g. due to sideward nudging by other vehicles. The boundary controller is first designed to handle a straight road boundary; and is eventually adapted to also accommodate circular and skewed paths.



    Then, the following linear state-feedback controller can be developed for the subsystem:



    where K is the feedback gain, which can be readily computed to have real and negative closed-loop eigenvalues that provide asymptotic convergence of the state variables to their desired values.



    Then, considering (2), (31) and (32), the controller is



    Boundary controller for skewed paths. For skewed boundaries, the corresponding model was presented in Section II.C, and the skewed boundary controller reads



    B. Longitudinal Safety Controller


    Since several modifications were introduced to the original NLFCs, such as different desired orientations, practical limits for the acceleration and steering angle and discrete-time implementation, the original controllers’ features, e.g. avoiding collisions, cannot be strictly guaranteed anymore. Consequently, vehicle collisions might occur in some rare severe circumstances. To prevent such situations, we develop a safety controller, imitating human drivers’ behavior, generating a safe upper limit for vehicle acceleration.


    The general procedure pursued is summarized as follows:


    (i) Consider the obstacles in close vicinity of the ego vehicle (EV).


    (ii) Estimate a possible conflict position for each obstacle.


    (iii) Select the conflict position with the shortest Euclidean distance to the EV.


    (iv) Let a linear state-feedback controller determine a safe upper limit for the EV acceleration to ensure that no collision will occur.



    Regarding (ii), a rough prediction of the short-term future path of the EV and each obstacle is performed in order to predict a possible conflict, i.e., crossing of their paths. To this end, we classify each vehicle motion into circular or skewed types, based on the value of its desired orientation. Specifically, if the desired deviation from circular angle is less than a threshold, e.g. 10, the motion is classified as circular, that means the vehicle will proceed on its current radius. Otherwise, the motion is classified as skewed, i.e., the vehicle will move along its desired orientation. After this classification, cross-points of future paths of the EV and each obstacle are determined based on the four possible notion combinations:


    Both EV and obstacle have circular motions: There is no potential cross-point in this condition since both vehicles move in parallel.


    Both EV and obstacle have skewed motions: In this case, a single cross-point is calculated by crossing the two vehicle motion equations:



    Then, if their desired orientations are not identical (in which case their paths do not cross), the cross-point is



    If the cross-point is out of the roundabout or behind the EV or the obstacle in the skewed coordinates aligned with the EV’s desired orientation, it is ignored. Otherwise, it is considered as a candidate for the closest cross-point.


    EV and obstacle have circular and skewed motions, respectively: In this condition, computation of a possible crosspoint is slightly more elaborated and provided in Appendix D. EV and obstacle have skewed and circular motions, respectively: See Appendix D for cross-point specification.


    In addition, the closest obstacle located in a narrow corridor around the estimated future path of the ego vehicle is identified (see Appendix D for details), and its current position is considered as a possible conflict location.


    Regarding (iii), among all estimated cross-points and the closest obstacle position in front of the EV, the closest one is taken as the conflict point, to which the EV should maintain a safety distance by the action of the safety controller.


    Finally, regarding (iv), a safety controller is designed, considering simple double-integrator dynamics to reflect the approach of the EV to the conflict point



    To sum up, the structure of the overall proposed control strategy, including the nonlinear, boundary and safety controllers, is illustrated as Fig. 8.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgfuturism #automation #automated-vehicles #microscopic-simulation #nonlinear-feedback-controller #vehicle-modeling #traffic-flow-optimization #vehicle-control-systems #trafficfluid-sim

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    From Knight Rider to Reality: Talking Cars are Here
    by thetechpanda
    Sep 18, 2023
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Controlling Automated Vehicles on Large Lane-free Roundabouts
    by escholar
    Sep 02, 2024
    #automation
    Article Thumbnail
    Collision Detection and Control in Automated Vehicle Simulations
    by escholar
    Sep 02, 2024
    #automation
    Article Thumbnail
    Advanced Nonlinear Feedback Control Techniques for Automated Vehicles
    by escholar
    Sep 02, 2024
    #automation
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas