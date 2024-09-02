Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Advanced Nonlinear Feedback Control Techniques for Automated Vehiclesby@escholar

    Advanced Nonlinear Feedback Control Techniques for Automated Vehicles

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsSeptember 2nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The nonlinear feedback controllers (NLFCs) are designed for real-time vehicle control on straight and circular roads. The straight-road NLFC ensures collision avoidance and speed control, while the circular-road NLFC handles circular movement and adaptive speed adjustments. Vehicle nudging and iso-distance modifications enhance safety and traffic flow.
    featured image - Advanced Nonlinear Feedback Control Techniques for Automated Vehicles
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Mehdi Naderi;

    (2) Markos Papageorgiou;

    (3) Dimitrios Troullinos;

    (4) Iasson Karafyllis;

    (5) Ioannis Papamichail.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Vehicle Modeling

    The Nonlinear Feedback Control

    OD Corridors and Desired Orientations

    Boundary and Safety Controllers

    Simulation Results

    Conclusion

    Appendix A: Collision Detection

    Appendix B: Transformed ISO-Distance curves

    Appendix C: Local Density

    Appendix D: Safety Controller Details

    Appendix E: Controller Parameters

    References

    III. THE NONLINEAR FEEDBACK CONTROL

    Two nonlinear controllers are employed as the kernel for real-time decision making by each vehicle while moving on the roundabout or the connected straight branches, respectively.


    A. Nonlinear Controller for Straight (Horizontal) Roads


    A nonlinear feedback controller (NLFC) is developed in [11] to control vehicles on a straight (horizontal) lane-free road that uses the vehicle’s state variables and its distance from other adjacent vehicles. This controller was designed for the continuous-time model (1) and guarantees some properties, including avoiding collisions, boundary violation, negative speed, and exceeding the allowable maximum speed. Also, when there is sufficient space, vehicles reach the desired longitudinal speeds, while accelerations, orientations, lateral speeds, and steering angles tend to zero (on an open straight road). The feedback law reads [11]:






    B. Nonlinear Controller for Circular Roads


    For vehicle control on the roundabout, we employ an NLFC presented in [12], which is specialized for circular roads, e.g. ring-roads or roundabouts, whose structure is similar to the NLFC for straight roads. It rigorously guarantees (in continuous time) the avoidance of collisions, boundary violation, and exceeding the maximum allowable angular speed, tracking the desired angular speed, convergence of acceleration and orientation (deviation from circular angle) to zero. The feedback law reads:



    where




    Furthermore, the distance definition, and consequently the iso-distance “aura” surrounding each vehicle, should be changed according to the desired deviation. This calls for a transformation that is described in Appendix B and leads to modified iso-distance curves (aura) around the vehicle, as depicted in Fig. 4, where the curved ellipses surrounding the ego vehicle are aligned with the vehicle's orientation to avoid wasting lateral space around the vehicle while ensuring safety.


    It must be emphasized that the iso-distance ellipses extend all around each vehicle. This implies that, based on the NLFCs, “forces” are exerted to each vehicle from obstacles around them. While repulsion from front vehicles is typical in lane-based driving, the NLFCs for lane-free driving also produce “nudging” forces due to obstacles that may be positioned on the left or right or rear side of the vehicle. Beyond safety implications, vehicle nudging was found to have a beneficial impact on the macroscopic properties of the emerging traffic flow [38],[39].


    The centre of all mentioned auras, from the ellipses defined for straight or skewed movements to the curved ellipses for the circular movement, is on the middle of the rear axle as introduced in (1). Thus, they cover a smaller area in front of the ego vehicle, compared to the rear part. Having different orientations and moving forward, vehicles have higher collision risk at their front part in crowded situations. To reduce this risk,


    Fig. 4. Iso-distance curves in the transformed coordinates


    we move the centre of aura to the middle point of the front axle. Thus, the inter-vehicle distance is calculated based on the position of the middle of the front axle.



    C. Adaptive Desired Speed



    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgfuturism #automation #automated-vehicles #microscopic-simulation #nonlinear-feedback-controller #vehicle-modeling #traffic-flow-optimization #vehicle-control-systems #trafficfluid-sim

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    From Knight Rider to Reality: Talking Cars are Here
    by thetechpanda
    Sep 18, 2023
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Controlling Automated Vehicles on Large Lane-free Roundabouts
    by escholar
    Sep 02, 2024
    #automation
    Article Thumbnail
    Collision Detection and Control in Automated Vehicle Simulations
    by escholar
    Sep 02, 2024
    #automation
    Article Thumbnail
    Optimizing Vehicle Flow in Complex Roundabouts: OD Corridors and Desired Orientations
    by escholar
    Sep 02, 2024
    #automation
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas